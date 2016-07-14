Editor's choice
Diamond Reynolds' daughter Dae�Anna looks on as the funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, U.S. July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A woman wearing a Trump hat takes a photo after U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Marine Corporal Workman controls a Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) as he covers a position on a hillside as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercises held at Camp Pendleton, California United States, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike...more
Cycling - The Tour de France cycling race - The 178-km (110.6 miles) Stage 12 from Montpellier to Chalet-Reynard - 14/07/2016 - Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Reuters photographer Philippe Wojazer is seen in an Alpha jet plane, on its way to the Evreux airbase from Cazaux airbase July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A man who got injured in the clashes between Indian police and protesters, sits inside a hospital, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Dylan Noble, 19, is shown in this image captured from police body camera video, being shot while approaching Fresno, California police officers against their order during a traffic stop shortly before he was shot and killed in Fresno, California,...more
A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Theresa May at the start of an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she invited her to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
The funeral procession for Dallas police Officer Lorne Ahrens, who was killed with four other policemen in an ambush attack last week, is seen in an aerial view as it arrives at the Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas, Texas, July 13,...more
U.S. Marines catch some sleep at sunrise during multi-day training as part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercise held at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man looks at the wreckage at the site where two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Family members of Delrawn Small, a 37-year-old unarmed black male who was shot dead by an off-duty police officer in Brooklyn, New York on July 4, attend his burial at the Rosehill Cemetery in Linden, New Jersey, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bria Webb
Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet fly over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Katrina sits with son Magnus during the burial ceremony of her husband, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in Dallas,...more
A tent is set on the premises of the disused Hellenikon airport where refugees and migrants are temporarily housed in Athens, Greece July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The family of Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron, his wife Samantha (2nd R), daughters Nancy (L) and Florence and son Arthur, prepare to leave number 10 Downing Street, on Cameron's last day in office as Prime Minister, in central...more
A young Palestinian crawls through a tunnel during a military-style exercise at a summer camp organized by the Islamic Jihad Movement in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses staff inside the Foreign Office in London, July 14, 2016. REUTERSAndrew Matthews/Pool
A cooling tower is seen under mechanical demolition in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China, July 13, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Magnus Ahrens carries a folded U.S. flag after the burial ceremony for his father, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Lorne B. Ahrens, who was among five police officers shot dead the previous week, at Restland Public Safety Memorial Gardens in...more
Girls play in central Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia July 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Spanish bullfighter Miguel Angel Perera gets tackled by a bull during a bullfight at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Residents and Iraqi security forces gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack at a checkpoint in Rashidiya, a district north of Baghdad, Iraq July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy (C) and Florence and son Arthur, leaves number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13,...more
Protestors block the southbound lane of Interstate 35W in protest of the killing of Philando Castile in Minneapolis, Minnesota, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Cameron Sterling, 15, speaks as his mother Quinyetta McMillon (R) looks on in front of a Louisiana convenience store where which his father Alton Sterling, 37, was killed by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 13, 2016.REUTERS/Letitia Stein
A man stands between thousands of paper lanterns, which were displayed and lit up the precincts of the shrine, where more than 2.4 million war-dead are enshrined, during the Mitama Festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan July 13, 2016....more
An artist dressed as Hindu Lord Krishna checks his mobile phone as he waits to perform on the last day of the week-long celebration of Lord Jagannath's "Rath Yatra", or the chariot procession, in Kolkata, India, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
South Korean soldiers take part in a ballet class at a military base near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Larry the Downing Street cat walks past the front door of number 10, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
