A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after at least 30 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after at least 30 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after at least 30 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
President Barack Obama meets members of the audience, including Cameron Sterling (R), son of Alton Sterling who was shot and killed by white police officers in Baton Rouge, after taking part in a televised town hall about trust and safety in our communities in Washington July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets members of the audience, including Cameron Sterling (R), son of Alton Sterling who was shot and killed by white police officers in Baton Rouge, after taking part in a televised town hall about trust and safety in our...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
President Barack Obama meets members of the audience, including Cameron Sterling (R), son of Alton Sterling who was shot and killed by white police officers in Baton Rouge, after taking part in a televised town hall about trust and safety in our communities in Washington July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant is "slimed" as he accepts the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles, California, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant is "slimed" as he accepts the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles, California, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant is "slimed" as he accepts the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles, California, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall during Stage 12 of the Tour de France from Montpellier to Chalet-Reynard, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall during Stage 12 of the Tour de France from Montpellier to Chalet-Reynard, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain runs on the road after a fall during Stage 12 of the Tour de France from Montpellier to Chalet-Reynard, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Police officers salute the hearse as they attend the funeral of slain Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith in Dallas, Texas, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Investigators continue to work at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Investigators continue to work at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016....more

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Investigators continue to work at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
South Korean soldiers take part in a ballet class at a military base near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean soldiers take part in a ballet class at a military base near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
South Korean soldiers take part in a ballet class at a military base near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man who was injured in the clashes between Indian police and protesters, sits inside a hospital, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man who was injured in the clashes between Indian police and protesters, sits inside a hospital, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A man who was injured in the clashes between Indian police and protesters, sits inside a hospital, in Srinagar, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Dylan Noble, 19, is shown in this image captured from police body camera video, being shot while approaching Fresno, California police officers against their order during a traffic stop shortly before he was shot and killed in Fresno, California, June 25, 2016. Courtesy Fresno Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Dylan Noble, 19, is shown in this image captured from police body camera video, being shot while approaching Fresno, California police officers against their order during a traffic stop shortly before he was shot and killed in Fresno, California,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Dylan Noble, 19, is shown in this image captured from police body camera video, being shot while approaching Fresno, California police officers against their order during a traffic stop shortly before he was shot and killed in Fresno, California, June 25, 2016. Courtesy Fresno Police Department/Handout via REUTERS
Diamond Reynolds' daughter Dae'Anna looks on as the funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Diamond Reynolds' daughter Dae�Anna looks on as the funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Diamond Reynolds' daughter Dae�Anna looks on as the funeral procession for Philando Castile travels from the Brooks funeral home to the St Paul Cathedral in St Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Israeli army soldiers detain a Palestinian as peace activists clean around Palestinian houses in Tal Rumaida in the West Bank city of Hebron July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli army soldiers detain a Palestinian as peace activists clean around Palestinian houses in Tal Rumaida in the West Bank city of Hebron July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Israeli army soldiers detain a Palestinian as peace activists clean around Palestinian houses in Tal Rumaida in the West Bank city of Hebron July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
The casket for Philando Castile is carried from the Cathedral of St. Paul after a funeral service in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. Castile was fatally shot by police July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

The casket for Philando Castile is carried from the Cathedral of St. Paul after a funeral service in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. Castile was fatally shot by police July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
The casket for Philando Castile is carried from the Cathedral of St. Paul after a funeral service in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 14, 2016. Castile was fatally shot by police July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Tia, a student, poses for a picture in front of a convenience store where Alton Sterling, 37, was killed by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Tia, a student, poses for a picture in front of a convenience store where Alton Sterling, 37, was killed by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Tia, a student, poses for a picture in front of a convenience store where Alton Sterling, 37, was killed by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
People cross the street with their hands on their heads as a French soldier secures the area July 15, 2016 after at least 60 people were killed along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

People cross the street with their hands on their heads as a French soldier secures the area July 15, 2016 after at least 60 people were killed along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
People cross the street with their hands on their heads as a French soldier secures the area July 15, 2016 after at least 60 people were killed along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A man carries Koran books he collected amid damage inside al-Aqsa mosque after an airstrike on the rebel held Al-Hilwaniyeh neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A man carries Koran books he collected amid damage inside al-Aqsa mosque after an airstrike on the rebel held Al-Hilwaniyeh neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A man carries Koran books he collected amid damage inside al-Aqsa mosque after an airstrike on the rebel held Al-Hilwaniyeh neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Revelers hold up red scarves and candles during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, early July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Revelers hold up red scarves and candles during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, early July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Revelers hold up red scarves and candles during the closing ceremony of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, early July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Blue Man Group is seen as they give performances in Shanghai, China, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Blue Man Group is seen as they give performances in Shanghai, China, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Blue Man Group is seen as they give performances in Shanghai, China, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman wearing a Trump hat takes a photo after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman wearing a Trump hat takes a photo after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A woman wearing a Trump hat takes a photo after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Marines catch some sleep at sunrise during multi-day training as part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercise held at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Marines catch some sleep at sunrise during multi-day training as part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercise held at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2016
U.S. Marines catch some sleep at sunrise during multi-day training as part of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercise held at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses staff inside the Foreign Office in London, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses staff inside the Foreign Office in London, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses staff inside the Foreign Office in London, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool
An African migrant stranded in Costa Rica, rests with her children at makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

An African migrant stranded in Costa Rica, rests with her children at makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
An African migrant stranded in Costa Rica, rests with her children at makeshift camp at the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, in Penas Blancas, Costa Rica, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Attorney Benjamin Brafman (L) speaks to the press as his client Martin Shkreli (L), former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs following a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Attorney Benjamin Brafman (L) speaks to the press as his client Martin Shkreli (L), former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs following a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Attorney Benjamin Brafman (L) speaks to the press as his client Martin Shkreli (L), former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs following a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A bullfighter performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A bullfighter performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A bullfighter performs a pass to a bull during the last bullfight at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
