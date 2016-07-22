Editor's choice
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin (L), former Israeli President Shimon Peres (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wear virtual reality goggles during a ceremony at the Peres Center for Peace in Jaffa, Israel, July 21, 2016....more
An injured man waits to receive treatment inside a field hospital after shelling in the rebel held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children train during a practice session at the school-gym of Tomas Gonzalez, the first Chilean gymnast to qualify twice for the Olympics, in Santiago, Chile July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A participant takes part in the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson yawns during the "Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL: Joint Plenary Session" at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man sits on top of a car as he is stranded on a flooded street in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Donald Trump greets vice presidential nominee Mike Pence after Pence spoke during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Turkish soldiers search for missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A North Korean ballistic rocket is seen launching during a drill by the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force. KCNA/via Reuters
Police and other security officials arrest a member of the "Revolutionary Communist Party, USA" after party members burned a U.S. flag outside the gates of the Quicken Loans Arena, the site for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio,...more
Britain's Joe Clarke in action during the Canoe Slalom race simulation. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May address a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Soldiers stand in line outside portable toilets during a military parade to celebrate the 206th anniversary of Colombia's independence in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Members of the Italian Navy hold a child after disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Borsini in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/ Guglielmo Mangiapane
Villagers standing on the slopes near the crater of Mount Bromo try to catch money thrown in by worshippers as smoke and ash rise from the volcano, during Kasada ceremony, when villagers and worshippers throw offerings, livestock and other crops into...more
The helicopter carrying Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump lands before an event in Cleveland. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A family member of a victim who died in the bus incident which killed passengers including tourists from China near Taoyuan International Airport, cries as they attend a funeral in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man flies his kite in a cemetery in the Vila Operaria Favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Participants eat chili as they bath in ice water during a chili eating competition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus walks the floor ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Sheriff's deputy is embraced during a vigil for Louisiana's fallen police officers in downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinsky
People rush to a site hit by air strikes in Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy plays in the fountain at Cleveland Public Square during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Representatives of various religions and other officials lay carnations during a memorial ceremony for civilians and policemen who were killed while resisting against the coup attempt, on Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Police officers detain a man during a clash with demonstrators who had gathered in a show of support for gunmen holding several hostages in a police station in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
The site of a gas pipeline fire is seen in Enshi, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Men work in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listen during a Pledging Conference in Support of Iraq, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, and The Netherlands at the State...more
An Israeli barrier with the West Bank is seen while still under construction near Havat Ela in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man paddles on a stand-up board in the Mediterranean sea near Marseille as summer temperatures hit France. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.