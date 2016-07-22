Villagers standing on the slopes near the crater of Mount Bromo try to catch money thrown in by worshippers as smoke and ash rise from the volcano, during Kasada ceremony, when villagers and worshippers throw offerings, livestock and other crops into...more

Villagers standing on the slopes near the crater of Mount Bromo try to catch money thrown in by worshippers as smoke and ash rise from the volcano, during Kasada ceremony, when villagers and worshippers throw offerings, livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo, in Probolinggo, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

