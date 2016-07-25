Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 25, 2016 | 6:15pm EDT

Editor's Choice

Four year old Kameron Pitts, nephew and godson of slain Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson, attends the funeral service at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Four year old Kameron Pitts, nephew and godson of slain Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson, attends the funeral service at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Four year old Kameron Pitts, nephew and godson of slain Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson, attends the funeral service at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
1 / 31
A Bernie Sanders supporter screams during the Convention Rules Committee report at the start of the first session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Bernie Sanders supporter screams during the Convention Rules Committee report at the start of the first session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A Bernie Sanders supporter screams during the Convention Rules Committee report at the start of the first session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 31
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a 122 MM artillery towards Islamic State fighters positions in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 31
A tiger (R) approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, China. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV

A tiger (R) approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, China. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A tiger (R) approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, China. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV
Close
4 / 31
Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
5 / 31
An Afghan man picks up a phone belonging to a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man picks up a phone belonging to a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An Afghan man picks up a phone belonging to a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
6 / 31
A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner." The student said that pizza was their favourite dish. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner." The student...more

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner." The student said that pizza was their favourite dish. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 31
The Mexican ship Cuauhtemoc is pictured during the Tall Ships Races 2016 parade, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

The Mexican ship Cuauhtemoc is pictured during the Tall Ships Races 2016 parade, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
The Mexican ship Cuauhtemoc is pictured during the Tall Ships Races 2016 parade, in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Close
8 / 31
Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
9 / 31
Special Police secure a street after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Special Police secure a street after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Special Police secure a street after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
10 / 31
A woman cries as she holds body of a dead pig at a flooded farm in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

A woman cries as she holds body of a dead pig at a flooded farm in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
A woman cries as she holds body of a dead pig at a flooded farm in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Close
11 / 31
A man prays beside flowers laid in front of the Olympia shopping mall, where yesterday's shooting rampage started, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A man prays beside flowers laid in front of the Olympia shopping mall, where yesterday's shooting rampage started, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
A man prays beside flowers laid in front of the Olympia shopping mall, where yesterday's shooting rampage started, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
12 / 31
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
An aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue standing above Guanabara Bay, less than two weeks before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
13 / 31
Storm clouds are seen in the sky as people sit on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Storm clouds are seen in the sky as people sit on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Storm clouds are seen in the sky as people sit on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Close
14 / 31
Hillary Clinton listens to her running-mate Tim Kaine after she introduced him during a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Hillary Clinton listens to her running-mate Tim Kaine after she introduced him during a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Hillary Clinton listens to her running-mate Tim Kaine after she introduced him during a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
15 / 31
Welding instructor Darlene Thompson, 45, poses for a portrait at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Los Angeles. Only 4.8 percent of U.S. welders were women in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Thompson said: "I honestly don't care whether it [will] be a woman or a male [president]... What I want is someone who is morally and ethically correct... Right now we need a little peace." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Welding instructor Darlene Thompson, 45, poses for a portrait at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Los Angeles. Only 4.8 percent of U.S. welders were women in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Thompson said: "I honestly don't care...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Welding instructor Darlene Thompson, 45, poses for a portrait at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Los Angeles. Only 4.8 percent of U.S. welders were women in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Thompson said: "I honestly don't care whether it [will] be a woman or a male [president]... What I want is someone who is morally and ethically correct... Right now we need a little peace." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 31
A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel

A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Close
17 / 31
People dance as they participate in the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day parade (CSD), in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

People dance as they participate in the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day parade (CSD), in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
People dance as they participate in the annual Gay Pride parade, also called Christopher Street Day parade (CSD), in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
18 / 31
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during stage 20. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during stage 20. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Yellow jersey leader Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain rides with team mates during stage 20. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
19 / 31
A Palestinian girl aims a pistol as she prepares to fire at a target during a training session for the families of Hamas officials, organized by Hamas-run Security and Protection Service, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl aims a pistol as she prepares to fire at a target during a training session for the families of Hamas officials, organized by Hamas-run Security and Protection Service, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A Palestinian girl aims a pistol as she prepares to fire at a target during a training session for the families of Hamas officials, organized by Hamas-run Security and Protection Service, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
20 / 31
Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Crews battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
21 / 31
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux bows in a moment of prayer at the rear of the hearse carrying the casket of Deputy Brad Garafola, shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinksy

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux bows in a moment of prayer at the rear of the hearse carrying the casket of Deputy Brad Garafola, shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinksy

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux bows in a moment of prayer at the rear of the hearse carrying the casket of Deputy Brad Garafola, shot to death the week before, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jeff Dubinksy
Close
22 / 31
An Dassault Rafale from the French Air Force flies over San Lorenzo beach during an aerial exhibition in Gijon, northern Spain, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

An Dassault Rafale from the French Air Force flies over San Lorenzo beach during an aerial exhibition in Gijon, northern Spain, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
An Dassault Rafale from the French Air Force flies over San Lorenzo beach during an aerial exhibition in Gijon, northern Spain, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
23 / 31
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
24 / 31
Broken glass and debris are seen inside a restaurant a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Broken glass and debris are seen inside a restaurant a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Broken glass and debris are seen inside a restaurant a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
25 / 31
Beds are seen inside the athletes' accommodation during a guided tour for journalists to the 2016 Rio Olympics Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Beds are seen inside the athletes' accommodation during a guided tour for journalists to the 2016 Rio Olympics Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Beds are seen inside the athletes' accommodation during a guided tour for journalists to the 2016 Rio Olympics Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
26 / 31
Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Liz Hart (L) reacts as fellow campaign staffer Andrew Binns proposes on stage at the Wells Fargo Center the day before the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Liz Hart (L) reacts as fellow campaign staffer Andrew Binns proposes on stage at the Wells Fargo Center the day before the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Liz Hart (L) reacts as fellow campaign staffer Andrew Binns proposes on stage at the Wells Fargo Center the day before the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
27 / 31
Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks at a rally, before the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her vice presidential running mate U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, in Miami. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks at a rally, before the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her vice presidential running mate U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, in Miami....more

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks at a rally, before the arrival of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her vice presidential running mate U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, in Miami. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
28 / 31
Supporters of Bernie Sanders carry an effigy with his image as they take part in a protest march ahead of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Supporters of Bernie Sanders carry an effigy with his image as they take part in a protest march ahead of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders carry an effigy with his image as they take part in a protest march ahead of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
29 / 31
Vehicles are seen stranded at a crossroads during a heavy rainfall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Vehicles are seen stranded at a crossroads during a heavy rainfall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Vehicles are seen stranded at a crossroads during a heavy rainfall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 31
The sun sets over a forest which is shrouded in smoke, from the Siberian Taiga wildfire outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The sun sets over a forest which is shrouded in smoke, from the Siberian Taiga wildfire outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
The sun sets over a forest which is shrouded in smoke, from the Siberian Taiga wildfire outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 22 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last week.

Jul 22 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 21 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast