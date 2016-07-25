Welding instructor Darlene Thompson, 45, poses for a portrait at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Los Angeles. Only 4.8 percent of U.S. welders were women in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Thompson said: "I honestly don't care...more

Welding instructor Darlene Thompson, 45, poses for a portrait at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in Los Angeles. Only 4.8 percent of U.S. welders were women in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Thompson said: "I honestly don't care whether it [will] be a woman or a male [president]... What I want is someone who is morally and ethically correct... Right now we need a little peace." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

