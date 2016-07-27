Editor's Choice
Satoshi Uematsu (C, with a jacket over his head), suspected of a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, is escorted by police officers as he is taken from local jail to prosecutors at Tsukui police station in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture,...more
A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Bertrand Piccard, is seen before landing in Abu Dhabi to finish the first around the world flight without the use of fuel, United Arab Emirates. Jean Revillard, Bertrand...more
Senator Bernie Sanders reacts before Vermont announced their delegate count during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A burned car rests in front of a Palo Colorado area residence leveled by the Soberanes Fire near Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Israeli border police officers stand guard as Israeli machinery demolish Palestinian houses in the West Bank village of Qalandia near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A delegate cries after Hillary Clinton won the Democratic presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders protest at the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A policeman gives instructions near the wreckage of a car destroyed during a suicide bombing near the African Union's main peacekeeping base in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A nun walks past a poster on the main stage before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A man inspects the damaged interior of a home after an explosion took place late Monday in the Kafr Sousa area in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A supporter of former Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia,...more
Children take shelter under a tree as it rains in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Belgian scientists Marjolein Vanoppen and Sebastiaan Derese (R) demonstrate the use of a machine that turns urine into drinkable water and fertilizer using solar energy, at the University of Ghent, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Police officers cover entrance of a facility for the disabled, where a deadly attack by a knife-wielding man took place, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
First Lady Michelle Obama smiles as she takes the podium at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Men transport a casualty at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waits backstage at a rally with campaign volunteers in Charlotte, North Carolina, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Turkish soldiers detain Staff Sergeant Erkan Cikat, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Solar Impulse 2, a solar powered plane, arrives at an airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer.
A tiger (R) approaches a woman before attacking her, after she exited a car in a Beijing wildlife park, China, July 23, 2016, in this still image taken from video. Video taken July 23, 2016. Courtesy CCTV/via Reuters TV
U.S. Senator Al Franken from Minnesota and comedian Sarah Silverman speak at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
An Dassault Rafale from the French Air Force flies over San Lorenzo beach during an aerial exhibition in Gijon, northern Spain, northern Spain, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso T
A woman yells slogans against Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, after she and dozens of artists and activists were evicted from the former Ministry of Culture headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Flames approach a gateway during the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A painter works on a mural created by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra that when finished will cover nearly 3,000 square meters of wall space and depict indigenous faces from five continents, to welcome visitors to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de...more
A supporter of former Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wears tape across her mouth in protest on the floor at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela July 14, 2016.The student wrote, "Ate nothing for breakfast; had bread, butter and water for lunch and had nothing for dinner. I like...more
Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake gavels in the first session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A woman walks across a chalk drawing of the Bernie Sanders campaign logo outside the Wells Fargo Center on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a 81 mm mortar round in Sirte, Libya, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Bernie Sanders supporter screams during the Convention Rules Committee report at the start of the first session at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the Maroubra Winter Seals swimming club prepares to dive into a rock pool as a fellow member swims underneath him at Maroubra Beach in Sydney, Australia, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
A man wearing a Donald Trump mask wipes sweat from his face as demonstrators from various groups, including supporters of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, take part in a protest march on the first day of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in...more
Four year old Kameron Pitts, nephew and godson of slain Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson, attends the funeral service at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela July 14, 2016. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for...more
A delegate shows his support for Bernie Sanders during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016 REUTERS/Rick Wilking.
