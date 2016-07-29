Editor's Choice
Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Soberanes Fire burns along ridges above Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to accept the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A member of Evora forcados group performs during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman sorts waste at the Wecycler waste recycling centre in Ebutte Meta district in Lagos, Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Pope Francis addresses the faithful during World Youth Days at Blonia Park in Krakow, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A charred slope smolders after the Soberanes Fire burned through the area in the mountains above Carmel Highlands, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A child climbs onto a giant mockup laptop keyboard during a promotion event at a shopping centre in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Three chairs honoring the slain Baton Rouge police officers are seen on stage before a memorial service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Khizr Khan, who's son Humayun (L) was killed serving in the U.S. Army ten years after September 11, 2001, challenges Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to read his copy of the U.S. Constitution, at the Democratic National Convention in...more
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs U.S. President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016....more
Pope Francis falls as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter passes flames from the Soberanes Fire as it burns the Rancho San Carlos community of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Protesters from various organizations surround men who were burning a modified American flag along the perimeter walls of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Pope Francis waves at the faithfuls as he travels in the popemobile with Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, Archbishop of Krakow (L) to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
An aspiring Catholic priests Jose Luis Guerra (L) and Jose Luis Fernandez, members of Raza Nueva in Christ, a project of the archdiocese of Monterrey, bless young men during a visit to a neighbourhood in the municipality of Garcia, on the outskirts...more
A framed picture of kittens lies amidst rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton pumps his fist during President Barack Obama's speech on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Visitors observe the sculpture "That Girl" by U.S. artist Paul McCarthy, at the Hyperrealist Sculpture 1973-2016 exhibition in the Museum of Bellas Artes in Bilbao, northern Spain, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent West
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view shows the bell tower of the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried...more
A boy rows his makeshift raft in the weed covered Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine and his wife Anne wave to the crowd after he spoke on the third night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A delegate becomes emotional as the survivors of mass shooting and the family members of gun victims speak at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks past his son Eric Trump (L) as he speaks at a campaign rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pope Francis waves at the faithful as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS
A Palestinian man relaxes after having his body lathered with soap at As-Samra bath house in Gaza City July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets track-and-field athlete Yelena Isinbayeva during a personal send-off for members of the Russian Olympic team at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Community members gather to remember Freddie Gray and all victims of police violence during a rally outside city hall in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
The replica of a Titanosaur is seen at the Cretaceous park in Cal Orcko, on the outskirts of Sucre, Bolivia, July 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.