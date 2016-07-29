Editor's Choice
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton celebrates among balloons with her vice presidential running mate Senator Tim Kaine (L) after accepting the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in...more
Pope Francis pays respects by the death wall in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, July 29, 2016. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Khizr Khan, whose son, Humayun S. M. Khan was one of 14 American Muslims who died serving in the U.S. Army in the 10 years after the 9/11 attacks, offers to loan his copy of the Constitution to Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, as he...more
A member of Evora forcados group performs during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach struggles with the door before requesting another key as he moves into the Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Pope Francis addresses the faithful during World Youth Days at Blonia Park in Krakow, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Three chairs honoring the slain Baton Rouge police officers are seen on stage before a memorial service at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A child climbs onto a giant mockup laptop keyboard during a promotion event at a shopping centre in Beijing, China July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A charred slope smolders after the Soberanes Fire burned through the area in the mountains above Carmel Highlands, California, U.S. July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Pope Francis is helped after falling as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton hugs U.S. President Barack Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 27, 2016....more
A priest waits for faithful in a confessional before a mass led by Pope Francis in Krakow, Poland July 28, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Krajewski/via REUTERS
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets her daughter Chelsea Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Soldiers take part in army exercise against possible chemical attack at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium, one of the venues for Olympic football ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brasilia, Brazil, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
George Engelbach, delegate from Missouri, Impersonator of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, poses for a photograph at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, United States July 20, 2016. Engelbach's message to the presidential...more
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives onstage to accept the nomination on the fourth and final night at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Soberanes Fire burns along ridges above Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, U.S. July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A delegate poses at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A polar bear is seen in an aquarium at the Grandview mall in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, July 27, 2016. Picture taken July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Bernie Sanders supporters wear yellow flourescent shirts to stand out when lights are dimmed at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking.
An orthodox priest baptises a woman in the Yenisei river during a ceremony marking the Christianisation of the country, which was known as Kievan Rus' at the time, by its grand prince, Vladimir I (Vladimir the Great) in 988AD, in Krasnoyarsk,...more
A group of communist, opposed to all nominated candidates and the American form of government, burn an American flag near the site of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014 reacts during a protest outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, July 29, 2016. The placard reads "The three governments have an obligation to the...more
