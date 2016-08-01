Editor's Choice
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pope Francis receives a Panama sombrero from a journalist on the plane as he travels from Poland back to Italy, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Lithuania's Danas Rapsys takes a selfie during a practiceat the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Pieces of bricks fly off the wall as Islamic State fighters open fire at Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government during a battle in Sirte, Libya, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A helicopter makes a water drop during the Soberanes Fire off of Rancho San Carlos Road near Carmel Valley, California, U.S. July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Anderson ties plastic barrels to a boat he was hired to re-float from the bottom of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 31, 2016. Anderson and his business partner Leandro salvage sunken boats from the bottom of the notoriously polluted bay...more
Pilgrims rest behind a fence at the Campus Misericordiae during World Youth Day in Brzegi near Krakow, Poland, July 31, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Krajewski/via REUTERS
Sunset in the Olympic Park in Rio denJaneiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Volunteers walk between Coca Cola branded tables near the main press centre and broadcast centre at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs T
Anna Mears from Australia trains in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An F-16 FAB fighter jet from the Belgian Air Force flies over a beach during an airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Worker stops to watch diving practice training for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front L) listens to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (front 2nd R) as they walk under the rain during the Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 31, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via REUTERS
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A ramp built for competitors' boats to reach the water hangs after collapsing at the Marina da Gloria sailing venue just days before the start of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaigns with vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Melissa holds her nine-day old baby Allan, who was born with microcephaly, at their home in Choluteca, Honduras, July 30, 2016. Picture taken July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Law enforcement officers examine the scene of a hot air balloon crash that killed 16 people in Maxwell, Texas, U.S. July 30, 2016. Rodolfo Gonzalez/Austin American-Statesman/via REUTERS
A participant smiles after his handball match at the so called "Wattoluempiade" (Mud Olympics) in Brunsbuettel at the North Sea, Germany July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Seagulls seat on a rope as a submarine sails during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A resident of the Jupiter neighbourhood carries a sheep in her house after it was destroyed by a group of masked men in El Alto, Bolivia, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Members of the Olympic refugee team pose in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, U.S. July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.