Editor's Choice

Anderson ties plastic barrels to a boat he was hired to re-float from the bottom of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 31, 2016. Anderson and his business partner Leandro salvage sunken boats from the bottom of the notoriously polluted bay...more

Anderson ties plastic barrels to a boat he was hired to re-float from the bottom of Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 31, 2016. Anderson and his business partner Leandro salvage sunken boats from the bottom of the notoriously polluted bay part of which will host the Olympic windsurfing and sailing competitions. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close