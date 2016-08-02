Editor's Choice
The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Christ the Redeemer is seen through Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu woman carrying religious offerings walks past a Kalpavriksha tree, believed to be a divine wishing tree, during a festival on the outskirts of Ajmer, India, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A swimmer spits water out during Olympic practice in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that had been shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, Syria August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as she is introduced by Warren Buffett during a campaign rally at the Omaha North High Magnet School in Omaha, Nebraska August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
An F-16 FAB fighter jet from the Belgian Air Force flies over a beach during an airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Skeletal remains, with iron shackles on their wrists, are laid in a row at the ancient Falyron Delta cemetery in Athens, Greece, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The head of a traditional drug addiction treatment center, Ustad Ahmad Ischsan Maulana, prays with two recovering drug addicts who sit immersed in a herbal bath in Purbalingga, Central Java, Indonesia July 27, 2016. The traditional rehabilitation...more
Cast members (L-R) Viola Davis, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Joel Kinnaman attend the world premiere of "Suicide Squad" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis receives a Panama sombrero from a journalist on the plane as he travels from Poland back to Italy, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Armed men ride on the back of a truck to attend a rally held by supporters of Houthi rebels and Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh to celebrate an agreement reached by Saleh and the Houthis to form a political council to unilaterally rule...more
Skulls are seen at the witch doctor kiosk during the day of offerings to the "Pachamama" (Mother Earth) in El Alto, Bolivia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
People set fire to an effigy of the demon Ghantakarna, to symbolize the destruction of evil, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal August 1, 2016. According to local folklore, the demon Ghantakarna is believed to...more
Rowers train ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California, U.S. July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A rower from Norway trains ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Pilgrims rest behind a fence at the Campus Misericordiae during World Youth Day in Brzegi near Krakow, Poland, July 31, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Krajewski/via REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Past National Commander Bobby Barrera (L) greets U.S. President Barack Obama as he takes the stage to deliver remarks to the annual national convention of DAV in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Two synchronized divers hit the water while another prepares to dive from the 3m springboard at the Olympic diving venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.