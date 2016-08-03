Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 3, 2016 | 7:50am EDT

Editor's Choice

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 24
Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a Purple Heart given to him during a campaign event at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn, Virginia, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 24
An athlete from Norway takes a selfie inside the Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

An athlete from Norway takes a selfie inside the Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
An athlete from Norway takes a selfie inside the Olympic village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 24
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters rest with their weapons in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 24
A Colombian anti-narcotics policeman stands guard after burning a cocaine lab, which police said belongs to criminal gangs, in a rural area of Calamar in Guaviare state, Colombia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A Colombian anti-narcotics policeman stands guard after burning a cocaine lab, which police said belongs to criminal gangs, in a rural area of Calamar in Guaviare state, Colombia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A Colombian anti-narcotics policeman stands guard after burning a cocaine lab, which police said belongs to criminal gangs, in a rural area of Calamar in Guaviare state, Colombia, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
5 / 24
People queue at a voting station during South Africa's local government elections in Umlazi, Durban, South Africa, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

People queue at a voting station during South Africa's local government elections in Umlazi, Durban, South Africa, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
People queue at a voting station during South Africa's local government elections in Umlazi, Durban, South Africa, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
6 / 24
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
7 / 24
President Barack Obama and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (not pictured) speak during a press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Barack Obama and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (not pictured) speak during a press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
President Barack Obama and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (not pictured) speak during a press conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 24
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong photographs supporters during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong photographs supporters during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong photographs supporters during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 24
Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
11 / 24
A man takes photo of an uprooted tree after Typhoon Nida hit Hong Kong, China August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man takes photo of an uprooted tree after Typhoon Nida hit Hong Kong, China August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A man takes photo of an uprooted tree after Typhoon Nida hit Hong Kong, China August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 24
A still image taken on August 2, 2016 from a video said to be taken on August 1, 2016 posted on social media shows two men standing over a man on a bed, making him sit up as he breathes through a mask in what is said to be in Saraqeb, Idlib province, Syria. Social Media/Handout via Reuters Tv

A still image taken on August 2, 2016 from a video said to be taken on August 1, 2016 posted on social media shows two men standing over a man on a bed, making him sit up as he breathes through a mask in what is said to be in Saraqeb, Idlib province,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A still image taken on August 2, 2016 from a video said to be taken on August 1, 2016 posted on social media shows two men standing over a man on a bed, making him sit up as he breathes through a mask in what is said to be in Saraqeb, Idlib province, Syria. Social Media/Handout via Reuters Tv
Close
13 / 24
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stops to take a picture as he and President Barack Obama greet visitors during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stops to take a picture as he and President Barack Obama greet visitors during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong stops to take a picture as he and President Barack Obama greet visitors during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 24
Syrian weightlifter, Man Asaad (2nd R), drinks while resting after training for the Olympics in Rio near a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a Syrian national flag in Damascus, Syria, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian weightlifter, Man Asaad (2nd R), drinks while resting after training for the Olympics in Rio near a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a Syrian national flag in Damascus, Syria, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Syrian weightlifter, Man Asaad (2nd R), drinks while resting after training for the Olympics in Rio near a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a Syrian national flag in Damascus, Syria, July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 24
A combo picture shows a mural painted by street artist Lushsux, bearing the image of U.S. Democratic Party nominee for President Hillary Clinton wearing a stars-and-stripes themed swimsuit stuffed with cash (L) pictured on July 31, 2016 and on August 1, 2016 covered up in Islamic dress, features on the wall of a business in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray in Australia. REUTERS/Jarni Blakkarly (L) and Lushsux/Handout via REUTERS

A combo picture shows a mural painted by street artist Lushsux, bearing the image of U.S. Democratic Party nominee for President Hillary Clinton wearing a stars-and-stripes themed swimsuit stuffed with cash (L) pictured on July 31, 2016 and on August...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A combo picture shows a mural painted by street artist Lushsux, bearing the image of U.S. Democratic Party nominee for President Hillary Clinton wearing a stars-and-stripes themed swimsuit stuffed with cash (L) pictured on July 31, 2016 and on August 1, 2016 covered up in Islamic dress, features on the wall of a business in the Melbourne suburb of Footscray in Australia. REUTERS/Jarni Blakkarly (L) and Lushsux/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
A Chilean gymnast stretches during practice for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Chilean gymnast stretches during practice for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A Chilean gymnast stretches during practice for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 24
Boys play in flood water in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys play in flood water in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Boys play in flood water in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
18 / 24
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House in Washington U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House in Washington U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Mrs. Lee Hsien Loong to the White House in Washington U.S., August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
19 / 24
Victor Yelchin and Irina Yelchina, parents of "Star Trek'' actor Anton Yelchin, who died when he was pinned by a rollaway Jeep Grand Cherokee in the driveway of his Studio City home, stand near a portrait of their late son during a news conference in Los Angeles, California, August 2, 2016. REUETRS/David McNew

Victor Yelchin and Irina Yelchina, parents of "Star Trek'' actor Anton Yelchin, who died when he was pinned by a rollaway Jeep Grand Cherokee in the driveway of his Studio City home, stand near a portrait of their late son during a news conference in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Victor Yelchin and Irina Yelchina, parents of "Star Trek'' actor Anton Yelchin, who died when he was pinned by a rollaway Jeep Grand Cherokee in the driveway of his Studio City home, stand near a portrait of their late son during a news conference in Los Angeles, California, August 2, 2016. REUETRS/David McNew
Close
20 / 24
A swimmer practices at the Olympic swimming venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A swimmer practices at the Olympic swimming venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A swimmer practices at the Olympic swimming venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
21 / 24
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
22 / 24
Pope Francis arrives to lead the weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis arrives to lead the weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Pope Francis arrives to lead the weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
23 / 24
A woman walks past unrooted trees after Typhoon Nida in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks past unrooted trees after Typhoon Nida in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A woman walks past unrooted trees after Typhoon Nida in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 02 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 01 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 29 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jul 29 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast