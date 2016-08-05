Editor's Choice

Actors re-enact the attack by Islamic State militants on Yazidis of the town of Sinjar, to mark the second anniversary of what a U.N.-appointed commission of independent war crimes investigators termed a genocide against the Yazidi population by the...more

Actors re-enact the attack by Islamic State militants on Yazidis of the town of Sinjar, to mark the second anniversary of what a U.N.-appointed commission of independent war crimes investigators termed a genocide against the Yazidi population by the Islamic State, in Dohuk, northern Iraq August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

