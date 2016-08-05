Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 5, 2016

Editor's Choice

Fighters of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Lee Eun-Ju of South Korea (R) takes a selfie picture with Hong Un Jong of North Korea during Gymnastics training at the Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Secret Service agents push an animal rights activist out of a buffer area as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 357, union members during a rally at the IBEW union hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Thursday, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Alirio Ovalles walks at his family urban garden in Caracas, Venezuela June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Members of Guatemalan emergency commission (CONRED) stand at a bridge that collapsed after heavy rains brought by Hurricane Earl at Menchor de Mencos, Guatemala, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Former Brazilian volleyball player Isabel Barroso holds the Olympic torch next to Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A man watches as a forest fire burns out of control in Las Manchas, on the southwestern part of La Palma island, Spain, early August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Men sit and talk in Times Square in New York, U.S., August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Republican U.S. Presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
An Afghan shopkeeper carries a mannequin after a fire broke out a shopping mall in Kabul, Afghanistan August 4, 2016. REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A man takes a fishing boat on a lake in Shi'en, Hubei Province, China, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Simone Biles of USA trains on the uneven bars at Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Opposition supporters ride on motorcycles as they take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A burnt tent for displaced people is pictured after airstrikes on the outskirts of the rebel-held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Pope Francis listens to a confession in the Saint Mary of Angels Basilica, in the pilgrimage town of Assisi, central Italy, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Brazilian surfer Rico de Souza carries the Olympic torch as he surfs at praia da Macumba (Macumba beach) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
The carcasses of dead dogs are collected after they were culled using poison by the municipality in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a joinery factory in London, Britain August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
The house of Carlos Augusto and Sandra Regina (not pictured) who have lived in Vila Autodromo slum for 20 years with their children, is demolished after the family moved to one of the twenty houses built for the residents who refused to leave the community, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A man walks past a stranded public transport bus on a road flooded by heavy rains in Mumbai, India, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets supporters as she arrives at the Supreme Court for a trial on criminal negligence looking into her role in a debt-ridden rice subsidy scheme during her administration, in Bangkok, Thailand, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters after speaking to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 357, union members during a rally at the IBEW union hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Wang Yan of China trains at the Rio Olympic Arena. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
