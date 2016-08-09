Editor's Choice

Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 9, 2016

Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby Olympic medal ceremony. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates winning gold in the women's judo 57 kg final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
2 / 28
People wave Turkey's national flags during the Democracy and Martyrs Rally, organized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and supported by ruling AK Party (AKP), oppositions Republican People's Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), to protest against last month's failed military coup attempt, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2016. Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
3 / 28
President Barack Obama's dogs Sunny (L) and Bo arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Massachusetts for the family's annual vacation at Martha's Vineyard, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
4 / 28
USA's Lilly King reacts after winning the gold in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
5 / 28
Samir Ait Said of France holds his broken leg that was left dangling from below his knee following a crash landing from the vault and had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher on a dangerous day in the gymnastics competition. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
6 / 28
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
7 / 28
Sun Yang of China reacts after winning gold in the 200m freestyle final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
8 / 28
People cool off at a beach in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
9 / 28
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
10 / 28
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the Women's 100m Breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
11 / 28
Spectators arrive at Olympic Park. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
12 / 28
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing his match against Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) of Argentina. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
13 / 28
A staff guides performers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes as they prepare for a parade in Yokohama, Japan, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
14 / 28
An aerial view shows people visiting an area of Danxia landform in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
15 / 28
Michael Phelps (R) and Caeleb Dressel of USA celebrate after winning the Men's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
16 / 28
A man jumps into the water before a cliff diving competition near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice, Czech Republic, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
17 / 28
A woman approches a Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter to kiss him after the fighters entered Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
18 / 28
Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls as he competes on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
19 / 28
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom celebrates after setting a new world record in the Men's 100m Breaststroke. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
20 / 28
A man demolishes a statue in Jinan, Shandong Province, China, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
21 / 28
A staff guides performers wearing Pokemon's character Pikachu costumes as they prepare for a parade in Yokohama, Japan, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
22 / 28
Olympic volunteers pose for pictures with spectators outside Olympic Park. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
23 / 28
Emma McKeon Brittany Elmslie Bronte Campbell and Cate Campbell of Australia celebrate the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
24 / 28
A float with a giant unicorn is seen before the annual Reykjavik Gay Pride parade in Reykjavik, Iceland August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Geirix

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
25 / 28
Kei Nishikori of Japan is reflected in a window as he serves against Albert Ramos of Spain during Men's Singles First Round tennis. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
26 / 28
French firemen gather after a fire swept through a bar overnight, killing 13 people and injuring six, after a birthday cake with candles and sparklers fell to the floor and set the carpet ablaze, police said, in Rouen, France, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Boris Maslard

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
27 / 28
The moon is seen over a slum near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
