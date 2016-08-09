Editor's Choice
People watch the wildfires at Funchal, Madeira island, Portugal. REUTERS/Duarte Sa
Simone Biles of USA during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Casey Eichfeld of USA celebrates after the men's canoe single. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Cousins of Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva, who won the gold medal in the 57 kg judo final, joke beside a newspaper with the picture of her next to the house where she was born in Rio's Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan capsizes during the men's single sculls semifinals. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a field office for Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Davie, Florida. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A general view of the Olympic diving pool (L) and the pool for the waterpolo and synchronized swimming. The water in the Olympic diving pool appeared to turn a bright green hue on Tuesday, causing puzzlement among divers and audiences as the women's...more
Goalkeeper Edina Gangl of Hungary during their water polo match against China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Marina Rodriguez of Cuba competes in the women's 63kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Attendees are seen before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks to the Detroit Economic Club at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates her gold medal inwoman's 57 kg judo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An employee walks inside a a snack food factory after a Saudi-led air strike hit it in Sanaa, Yemen, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Mathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates the final woman's 58 kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Digvijay Nath Tiwari, the commander, and other members of a Hindu nationalist vigilante group established to protect cows, are pictured with animals they claimed to have saved from slaughter, in Agra, India August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Usain Bolt dances samba at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Katie Ledecky of USA competes in the 200m freestyle at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A view of muddied plates and utensils are seen in a house after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Ibtihaj Muhammad of USA celebrates winning her fencing match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Iranian servicemen pray during the Paratrooper's platoon competition for airborne squads, part of the International Army Games 2016, at the Rayevsky shooting range outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim...more
General view of the women's sabre individual quarterfinals at Carioca Arena 3. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pedestrians help a woman (R) who has injured when an advertising sign blew over in a wind storm in the Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are being held, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Downie
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete during the woman's preliminary beach volleyball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael Phelps of USA is seen with red cupping marks on his shoulder as he competes in the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
An aerial view shows people visiting an area of Danxia landform in Zhangye, Gansu province, China, August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Serbian players jump into the water during water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A view of debris after heavy floods in Singelic near Skopje, Macedonia, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch a large screen showing Japanese Emperor Akihito's video address in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
L-R) Debby Stam-Pilon, Laura Dijkema and Anne Buijs of Netherlands reacts as Lonneke Sloetjes of Netherlands misses a save during woman's volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Marta Centurion of Brazil retires after getting injured during the women's sabre. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Paul Omba Biongolo of France and Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan compete during men's heavy boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Japan gymnasts celebrate winning the men's team final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil kisses Marjorie, a volunteer, after receiving her wedding proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby medal ceremony. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Canada celebrates their Bronze Medal win over Britain during woman's rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
