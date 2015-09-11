Edition:
Editor's choice

Syrian refugees covered with dust arrive at the Trabeel border, after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugees covered with dust arrive at the Trabeel border, after crossing into Jordanian territory with their families, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, east of Amman, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. Indonesia is investigating 10 firms over worsening forest fires that have created a blanket of smog over Southeast Asia, threatening them with sanctions if they are found responsible, a government minister said on Tuesday. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. Indonesia is investigating 10 firms over worsening forest fires that have created a blanket of smog over Southeast Asia, threatening them with sanctions if they are found responsible, a government minister said on Tuesday. The thick haze from Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan islands has forced the repeated cancellation of flights in the area and pushed air quality to unhealthy levels in neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Residents are seen as they wait for rescue helicopters at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Residents are seen as they wait for rescue helicopters at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Uganda's former Prime Minister Amama Mabazi (not pictured) kicks a coloured tear gas canister fired by police to disperse a gathering in Jinja town in eastern Uganda, September 10, 2015. Police in eastern Uganda fired teargas and live bullets on Thursday to disperse a campaign rally held by Amama Mbabazi, the country's former prime minister, who is seeking to unseat veteran leader Yoweri Museveni in next year's elections. REUTERS/James Akena

A supporter of Uganda's former Prime Minister Amama Mabazi (not pictured) kicks a coloured tear gas canister fired by police to disperse a gathering in Jinja town in eastern Uganda, September 10, 2015. Police in eastern Uganda fired teargas and live bullets on Thursday to disperse a campaign rally held by Amama Mbabazi, the country's former prime minister, who is seeking to unseat veteran leader Yoweri Museveni in next year's elections. REUTERS/James Akena
A Cook County Sheriff police officer points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Cook County Sheriff police officer points his gun at a man who walked up to him while officers were conducting an unrelated street stop in the Austin neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members and supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) walk to the southeastern town of Cizre, near Idil in Sirnak province, Turkey, September 10, 2015. Pro-Kurdish politicians, including cabinet ministers, attempted to march to a town in southeast Turkey on Thursday to protest a week-old curfew there, as their party came under fire from President Tayyip Erdogan and from a court investigation of their leader. Conflict between militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkish security forces has surged since a ceasefire collapsed in July, shattering a peace process launched in 2012 and leaving hundreds dead. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Members and supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) walk to the southeastern town of Cizre, near Idil in Sirnak province, Turkey, September 10, 2015. Pro-Kurdish politicians, including cabinet ministers, attempted to march to a town in southeast Turkey on Thursday to protest a week-old curfew there, as their party came under fire from President Tayyip Erdogan and from a court investigation of their leader. Conflict between militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkish security forces has surged since a ceasefire collapsed in July, shattering a peace process launched in 2012 and leaving hundreds dead. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry look down while meeting with a group of veterans and Gold Star Mothers to discuss the Iran nuclear deal at the White House, September 10, 2015. Gold Star Mothers are an organisation of mothers whose children have died while serving the U.S. in war or times of conflict. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry look down while meeting with a group of veterans and Gold Star Mothers to discuss the Iran nuclear deal at the White House, September 10, 2015. Gold Star Mothers are an organisation of mothers whose children have died while serving the U.S. in war or times of conflict. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro clash with supporters of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez during a gathering outside the courthouse during his trial in Caracas, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro clash with supporters of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez during a gathering outside the courthouse during his trial in Caracas, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. Some 7,600 migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, entered Macedonia from Greece between 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Wednesday and 6 p.m. on Thursday, an official with the United Nations refugee agency said on the border. Migrants are flowing in increasing numbers through the Balkan peninsula towards Hungary as Greece ferries them from inundated islands to Athens, from where they head north to Macedonia. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. Some 7,600 migrants, many of them refugees from the Syrian war, entered Macedonia from Greece between 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Wednesday and 6 p.m. on Thursday, an official with the United Nations refugee agency said on the border. Migrants are flowing in increasing numbers through the Balkan peninsula towards Hungary as Greece ferries them from inundated islands to Athens, from where they head north to Macedonia. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A damaged vehicle is seen at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. Floods that swept houses off their foundations and crushed others under landslides spread across Japan on Friday as more rivers burst their banks, leaving at least 25 people missing and forcing more than 100,000 to flee. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A damaged vehicle is seen at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. Floods that swept houses off their foundations and crushed others under landslides spread across Japan on Friday as more rivers burst their banks, leaving at least 25 people missing and forcing more than 100,000 to flee. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A supporter of Uganda's former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi wrestles with the gun of a policeman, as riot police disperse a gathering in Jinja town in eastern Uganda, September 10, 2015. Police in eastern Uganda fired teargas and live bullets on Thursday to disperse a campaign rally held by Amama Mbabazi, the country's former prime minister, who is seeking to unseat veteran leader Yoweri Museveni in next year's elections. Museveni, who has ruled the east African nation for nearly 30 years, is expected to face a tough challenge from Mbabazi, a former ally and influential figure in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party before he quit. REUTERS/James Akena

A supporter of Uganda's former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi wrestles with the gun of a policeman, as riot police disperse a gathering in Jinja town in eastern Uganda, September 10, 2015. Police in eastern Uganda fired teargas and live bullets on Thursday to disperse a campaign rally held by Amama Mbabazi, the country's former prime minister, who is seeking to unseat veteran leader Yoweri Museveni in next year's elections. Museveni, who has ruled the east African nation for nearly 30 years, is expected to face a tough challenge from Mbabazi, a former ally and influential figure in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party before he quit. REUTERS/James Akena
Refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on a beach full of life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Refugees and migrants arrive on a dinghy on a beach full of life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind, on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Former police officer Michael Slager (C) walks to the defense table during bond hearing, in Charleston, South Carolina, September 10, 2015. Attorneys for Slager, who is charged with killing an unarmed black man who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina, argued in court on Thursday that he is not dangerous and should be freed on bail. The shooting, caught on video by a bystander using his cellphone, showed Slager firing his gun eight times at Walter Scott's back as he fled from the officer. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Former police officer Michael Slager (C) walks to the defense table during bond hearing, in Charleston, South Carolina, September 10, 2015. Attorneys for Slager, who is charged with killing an unarmed black man who ran from a traffic stop in South Carolina, argued in court on Thursday that he is not dangerous and should be freed on bail. The shooting, caught on video by a bystander using his cellphone, showed Slager firing his gun eight times at Walter Scott's back as he fled from the officer. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refes fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. Most of the people flooding into Europe are refes fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries who have a legal right to seek asylum, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A penitentiary guard looks through a window during a strike in the remand center of Zona 18 in Guatemala City, September 10, 2015. Four thousand guards of the Penitentiary System (SP) from the 22 centers of Guatemala prison went on strike on Thursday to demand better pay, claiming that they receive less than the minimum wage established by law, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A penitentiary guard looks through a window during a strike in the remand center of Zona 18 in Guatemala City, September 10, 2015. Four thousand guards of the Penitentiary System (SP) from the 22 centers of Guatemala prison went on strike on Thursday to demand better pay, claiming that they receive less than the minimum wage established by law, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A boy walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A boy walks among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A child pulls another child in a plastic crate as they cross the border from Hungary to Austria in Nickelsdorf, Austria, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A child pulls another child in a plastic crate as they cross the border from Hungary to Austria in Nickelsdorf, Austria, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Five-year-old Karkar tries to drink water from a faucet near his home in the Eshash el-Sudan slum in the Dokki neighbourhood of Giza, south of Cairo, September 2, 2015. Residents of the slum clashed with police in late August, when about 50 ramshackle huts were destroyed and at least 20 people were injured by teargas, local media reported, as authorities attempt to clear the area and rehouse residents. The slum dwellers, some of whom have called Eshash el-Sudan home for 50 years, say there are not enough apartments built nearby to house them. The residents of the slum eke out a living by disposing of rubbish or baking bread. Schooling is too expensive for most of their children, who play with salvaged rubbish amid shacks made out of discarded wood and leather. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Five-year-old Karkar tries to drink water from a faucet near his home in the Eshash el-Sudan slum in the Dokki neighbourhood of Giza, south of Cairo, September 2, 2015. Residents of the slum clashed with police in late August, when about 50 ramshackle huts were destroyed and at least 20 people were injured by teargas, local media reported, as authorities attempt to clear the area and rehouse residents. The slum dwellers, some of whom have called Eshash el-Sudan home for 50 years, say there are not enough apartments built nearby to house them. The residents of the slum eke out a living by disposing of rubbish or baking bread. Schooling is too expensive for most of their children, who play with salvaged rubbish amid shacks made out of discarded wood and leather. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd as he appears on the stage at an event to discuss the economy at the Javitz Convention Center in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd as he appears on the stage at an event to discuss the economy at the Javitz Convention Center in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fireworks explode above St. Basil's cathedral during the "Spasskaya Tower" international military music festival at Moscow's Red Square, Russia, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Fireworks explode above St. Basil's cathedral during the "Spasskaya Tower" international military music festival at Moscow's Red Square, Russia, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Los Angeles County Sheriff S.W.A.T. team rush the Chris & Pitts restaurant at the scene of a armed hostage standoff in Downey, California September 10, 2015. Los Angeles-area police shot and likely killed an armed man who had barricaded himself inside a restaurant with several hostages after allegedly carrying out two carjackings on Thursday. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr.

Los Angeles County Sheriff S.W.A.T. team rush the Chris & Pitts restaurant at the scene of a armed hostage standoff in Downey, California September 10, 2015. Los Angeles-area police shot and likely killed an armed man who had barricaded himself inside a restaurant with several hostages after allegedly carrying out two carjackings on Thursday. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr.
A woman struggles with a child's stroller as a group of immigrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. Macedonia is considering building a Hungarian-style border fence to stem a rising influx of migrants from the south, Foreign Minister Nikola Poposki was quoted as saying on Thursday. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev

A woman struggles with a child's stroller as a group of immigrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. Macedonia is considering building a Hungarian-style border fence to stem a rising influx of migrants from the south, Foreign Minister Nikola Poposki was quoted as saying on Thursday. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev
