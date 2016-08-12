Edition:
Simone Biles of the U.S. bites her gold medal on the podium after winning the women's individual all-around gymnastics final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez T

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Chiara Micheletti helps her mother Marisa Vesco take a shower in Cossato, Italy, June 7, 2015. Marisa suffered from incurable liver cancer and in the last months of her life she was not able to bathe herself. Her daughter Chiara cherished the time she was able to help her mother. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Sailors compete under the Christ the Redeemer statue REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. gestures to refer to the four gold medals he has won at this Olympics. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Children try to push an injured and weak dolphin back into the water after it washed ashore during bad weather and high tide on a beach in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia August 12, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Idhad Zakaria/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Blood is seen on the face of Vladimir Margaryan of Armenia as he competes in men's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A worker holds a hand-made Trump sign as U.S. President Barack Obama rides past in his motorcade to a golf outing at Mink Meadows Golf Club during his annual family summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, U.S. August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A still image taken from video of Rob Ford released by the Ontario�s Superior Court of Justice, August 11, 2016. The infamous video of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford smoking from what appears to be a crack pipe while slurring his words has been made public after a Toronto court lifted a publication ban on Thursday. Ontario�s Superior Court of Justice/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
(L-R)Brandon Miles, Brandon Partin and Michael Miles cheer before Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A combination photo shows people react to U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade as he rides home from a golf outing at Mink Meadows Golf Club during his annual family summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, U.S. August 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Manuel of the U.S. reacts after winning the woman's 100m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Bassel Alrayes of Qatar shoots during men's handball. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
An injured riot policeman is helped by comrades during clashes with independent miners against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government policies, in Mantecani near La Paz, Bolivia August 11, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. strikes her finishing pose on the floor during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Cyrille Maret of France receives congratulations after winning the bronze medal during men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Violetta Kolobova of Russia celebrates winning the Woman's fencing team bronze medal match. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Rescuers and medical officers push an injured person on a gurney at the site of a bomb blast in Hua Hin, south of Bangkok, Thailand, in this still image taken from video August 12, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Jovina Bei Fen Choo and Amanda Ng of Singapore capsized during the woman's two person dinghy competition. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Jun Mizutani of Japan drops his racquet as he celebrates winning against Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus during the men's singles table tennis bronze medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Toma Nikiforov of Belgium and Beka Gviniashvili of Georgia compete in men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai T

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A cat plays with a hand, in a window of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London, Britain August 11, 2016. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been living at the embassy since June 2012. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A sales assistant poses for photographs with a mealworm cookie in Seoul, South Korea, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Ma Long of China eyes the ball during play against Zhang Jike of China in men's singles table tennis gold medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
