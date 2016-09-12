Editor's choice
A model has a wig prepared backstage before The Blonds Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rebel fighters stand in a damaged building in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Boys swim in a pond in the mountains, in the Jafariya district of the western province of Raymah, Yemen June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A suspected illegal miner (C) is questioned by police after he emerged from an underground Johannesburg's oldest gold mine in Langlaagte, South Africa September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Signs for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, U.S., September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An aerial view of a bridge under construction that will connect two provinces in Bijie, Guizhou Province, China, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children play with toys during a group prayer session for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Actress Lindsay Lohan speaks on a telephone as dealers work on a trading floor during a charity day at BGC Partners in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Tribute in Light shines on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Manhattan, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York, New York, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take part in a performance which simulates the sinking of a dinghy with immigrants as they sail from Europe to Africa, during a protest in favor of the free movement of persons at the borders, at the Mediterranean Sea on La Malagueta beach in...more
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A woman gestures through a bus window as visitors and car enthusiasts attend the annual Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival, celebrating a mid-twentieth century heyday of the racing circuit, near Chichester in south England, Britain...more
A general view shows the unfinished New Yalu River bridge that was designed to connect China's Dandong New Zone, Liaoning province, and North Korea's Sinuiju, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Rebel fighters rest on a double bed in Jubata al-Khashab, in Quneitra countryside, Syria September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A butcher carries a sheep for slaughtering to mark Kurban-Ait, also known as Eid al-Adha, in the Central Mosque in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man takes part in planting some of the 3,000 U.S. flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Promise" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People hold Catalan separatist flags known as "Esteladas" during a gathering to mark the Catalonia day "Diada" in central Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
(R to L) Groupama Team France, Emirates Team New Zealand and Softbank Team Japan in action in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World sailing series in Toulon, France, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People enjoy the view from Serles mountain on a sunny autumn day in the western Austrian village of Mieders, Austria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Police officers and explosive experts secure the central police station after an attack, in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New...more
Fifth-grade students of the General Yermolov Cadet School wear gas masks during their first military tactical exercise on the ground, which includes radiation resistance classes, forest survival studies and other activities, in Stavropol, Russia,...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are seen during their meeting on Lipno Island in Novgorod region, Russia, September 10, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS
Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields, 21, reacts after winning the 96th Miss America Pageant inside Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People run through the Empty Sky memorial at daybreak over lower Manhattan on the morning of the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, in New Jersey, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A bull runs while a Spanish picador (not pictured) prepares to drive his lance into it during a "Corrida Goyesca" bullfight in Ronda, southern Spain September 10, 2016. In the annual "Corrida Goyesca" fight in Ronda's historic bullring the...more
