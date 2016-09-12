People take part in a performance which simulates the sinking of a dinghy with immigrants as they sail from Europe to Africa, during a protest in favor of the free movement of persons at the borders, at the Mediterranean Sea on La Malagueta beach in...more

People take part in a performance which simulates the sinking of a dinghy with immigrants as they sail from Europe to Africa, during a protest in favor of the free movement of persons at the borders, at the Mediterranean Sea on La Malagueta beach in Malaga, southern Spain, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

