Editor's choice
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) wipes the sweat from his brow as he and Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence hold a joint news conference following a House Republican party conference meeting in Washington, U.S. September 13, 2016....more
A youth struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of "Swet Bhairab" during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man swims away from the shore at Orlowo beach in Gdynia, Poland September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama puts a towel on his head during a news conference in Paris, France, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Somali couple Mohamed Noor (L) and Huda Omar pose for a photograph at their makeshift home during their wedding ceremony in Mogadishu's Rajo camp, Somalia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
The socks of Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and Member of the European Parliament, are seen under his desk as he takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 13, 2016....more
Bank of England governor Mark Carney tests a new polymer five pound note as he buys lunch at Whitecross Street Market in London, Britain September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
A herder sits atop a reindeer sledge in front of an Mi-8 helicopter carrying members of a local electoral commission during early voting in the elections to the lower house of parliament in remote areas at a reindeer camping ground northeast of...more
President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Afghan girl rides on swings during the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A child reacts inside a field hospital after airstrikes in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A five-month-old baby female Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) looks on as she is held by her mother Sulli at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A suspected illegal miner (C) is questioned by police after he emerged from an underground Johannesburg's oldest gold mine in Langlaagte, South Africa September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A boy watches as men prepare a cow for sacrificial slaughter for the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha outside a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
President Barack Obama meets with Speaker Paul Ryan (2nd-L), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (R) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (C) at the Oval Office in the White House, Washington, September...more
An Indian policeman fires a teargas shell towards demonstrators during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and teammate free safety Eric Reid kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, September 12, 2016....more
Children play with toys during a group prayer session for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha in Brooklyn, New York City, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A model presents creations from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A dance group performs on the cliffs in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China September 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Visitors take photos in front of a scale replica of Eiffel Tower in Macau, China August 16, 2016, as part of the Parisian Macao built by Las Vegas Sands, to be opened on September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Actress Lindsay Lohan speaks on a telephone as dealers work on a trading floor during a charity day at BGC Partners in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People sunbathe by the sea on a sunny day on Brighton Beach in southern England, Britain September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police raises his baton at a man who defied a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, India September 13,...more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is hugged by supporter Tracy McCullough during a campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency personnel are seen at the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce which was set on fire, in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 12, 2016. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) greets Myanmar's First and incumbent State Counsellor and Leader of the National League for Democracy Aung San Suu Kyi outside 10 Downing Street, in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Callie Hernandez arrives on the red carpet for the film "La La Land" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People air quilts at a university campus at the beginning of the new semester in Tai'an, Shandong province, China September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People offer Eid al-Adha prayers on a street outside a mosque in Kolkata, India September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.