Children ride in carts on the third day of Eid al-Adha in the rebel controlled city of Idlib, Syria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
The Washington Monument provides a backdrop as Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is guided by U.S. National Park Service Ranger Heath Mitchell (L) on a visit to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S. September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Wang Hao of China competes on his way to a silver medal in the men's long jump. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
U.S. military veteran Joshua Alves shoots out of the ocean on a water jetboard as part of an event by Warrior Passion, a charity that helps adjusting U.S. veterans, and Jetpack America to assist veterans in overcoming their challenges through shared...more
People wait to buy staple items and basic food outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he departs a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young girl dressed as the Living Goddess Kumari takes part in the Kumari Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal September 14, 2016. The festival is a gathering in which young girls pose as the Living Goddess Kumari and are worshipped by people in belief...more
Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the film "Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids" during the 41st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
President Barack Obama meets with Speaker Paul Ryan (2nd-L), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid (R) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (C) at the Oval Office in the White House, Washington, September...more
Police raises his baton at a man who defied a curfew in Bengaluru, following violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, India September 13,...more
A dance group performs on the cliffs in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China September 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Bank of England governor Mark Carney tests a new polymer five pound note as he buys lunch at Whitecross Street Market in London, Britain September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Commuters take selfies beside billboards showing photographs of cats inside Clapham Common underground station in London, Britain September 14, 2016. Some 700 people helped the Citizens Advertising Takeover Service (CATS) raise enough money to buy...more
Relatives hold up portraits of their loved-ones as they attend a rally ahead of a visit by the German and French foreign ministers, asking foreign authorities to help in the search for Ukrainian servicemen, believed to have been captured by...more
Horse and rider is reflected on the beach before the annual race meet in Laytown, Ireland September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Marcel Hug of Switzerland competes on his way to the silver medal in the men's 1500m T54 race at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A city worker fumigates the area to control the spread of mosquitoes at a university in Bangkok, Thailand, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man swims away from the shore at Orlowo beach in Gdynia, Poland September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
House Speaker Paul Ryan (L) wipes the sweat from his brow as he and Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence hold a joint news conference following a House Republican party conference meeting in Washington, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A youth struggles to drink a mouthful of homemade alcohol poured from the mouth of an idol of "Swet Bhairab" during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Actor Bryan Cranston and actress Jennifer Garner and director Robin Swicord arrive for the premiere of the film "Wakefield" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (R) kisses Rafinha, wearing traditional attire, during a photocall for a sponsor in Munich, Germany September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The socks of Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party member and Member of the European Parliament, are seen under his desk as he takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 13, 2016....more
Palmerston (R) and Larry (L), resident cats of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and 10 Downing Street respectively, sit on the boundaries of each other's residences facing each other in Downing Street in central London, Britain, September 14,...more
A rally celebrating the success of a recent nuclear test is held in Kim Il Sung square in this undated photo released September 13, 2016. KCNA/via Reuters
A municipal worker sweeps around the charred remains of a lorry set ablaze during the violent protests after India's Supreme Court ordered Karnataka state to release water from the Cauvery river to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru,...more
A Bulgarian border policeman monitors near the barbed wire fence constructed on the Bulgarian-Turkish border, near Lesovo, Bulgaria September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Somali couple Mohamed Noor (L) and Huda Omar pose for a photograph at their makeshift home during their wedding ceremony in Mogadishu's Rajo camp, Somalia August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A woman displays footage on a mobile phone which she says shows residents detained by police in Wukan, Guangdong province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
