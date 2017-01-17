Secretary of State John Kerry, left, talks with Vo Van Tam, 70, second from right, who was a former Viet Cong guerrilla, who took part in the attack on Kerry's Swift Boat on February 28, 1969, while on a tour of the region in the Mekong River Delta,...more

Secretary of State John Kerry, left, talks with Vo Van Tam, 70, second from right, who was a former Viet Cong guerrilla, who took part in the attack on Kerry's Swift Boat on February 28, 1969, while on a tour of the region in the Mekong River Delta, Vietnam. Kerry once patrolled these waters on a U.S. naval gunboat and received the Silver Star for his actions. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

