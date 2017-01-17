Edition:
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Inmates stand in front of riot police after a new uprising broke out at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A group of cross-country skiers enjoy a cold and sunny winter's day at the Champ du Feu near Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) react after a car bomb exploded during an operation to clear the al-Andalus district of Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Displaced people, who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A visitor feeds a food pellet to a giraffe in the Giraffe Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Ariel Dumas, 34, carries out a wax figure of President Zachary Taylor after purchasing it from an auction of the Hall of Presidents Museum, which closed in November, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A military band passes stand-ins for President-elect Donald Trump, and his wife Melania (L) and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a rehearsal for the inauguration on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. From L-R are SGM Gregory Lowery, SPC Sara Corry, Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, MSG Neil Ewachiw and MSG Leigh Ann Hinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A man covers his head walks on a hilltop on a snowy day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Visitors look at a digital installation which is a part of "Dance! Art Exhibition, Learn & Play!" by Japanese group teamLab in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) takes part in a military drill in Charallave, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen smiles from her motorcade as she leaves to a meeting at Twitter during a stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
People demonstrate for the Affordable Care Act and against Donald Trump during the First Stand Rally in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
SpaceX Falcon rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
People fish for trout through holes in a frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Inmates transport bodies after a prison riot in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A mourner leans on a coffin during the funeral of the victims of the Russian Defence Ministry TU-154 plane crash at a military ceremony outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka goes to check on Slovakia's Martin Klizan after hitting him with the ball during their Men's singles first round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (L) talks to Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Secretary of State John Kerry, left, talks with Vo Van Tam, 70, second from right, who was a former Viet Cong guerrilla, who took part in the attack on Kerry's Swift Boat on February 28, 1969, while on a tour of the region in the Mekong River Delta, Vietnam. Kerry once patrolled these waters on a U.S. naval gunboat and received the Silver Star for his actions. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
A general view shows the congress center of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chano-cha punchs during the Children's Day celebration at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) rests at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Empty seats are seen at the National Mall during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
