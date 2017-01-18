Mourners carry the body of Palestinian youth Qusai Al-Amour, who Israeli and Palestinian officials said was shot dead by Israeli border police during a clash with protesters on Monday, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Tuqu near...more

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian youth Qusai Al-Amour, who Israeli and Palestinian officials said was shot dead by Israeli border police during a clash with protesters on Monday, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Tuqu near Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close