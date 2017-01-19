Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 18, 2017 | 8:55pm EST

Editor's choice

President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 30
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 30
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 30
An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
An Arab Israeli woman sits next to ruins from her dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 30
Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
5 / 30
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Civilians leave the city to escape from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants, in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 30
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to diplomats at the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) Chairman's Global Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to diplomats at the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) Chairman's Global Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to diplomats at the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) Chairman's Global Dinner in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 30
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
8 / 30
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A military vehicle of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) is seen during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 30
Relatives of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014 react as they arrive for a meeting with the airline representatives in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Relatives of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014 react as they arrive for a meeting with the airline representatives in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Relatives of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014 react as they arrive for a meeting with the airline representatives in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 30
Betsy DeVos (R) chats with Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Betsy DeVos (R) chats with Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Betsy DeVos (R) chats with Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) before the Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee confirmation hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
11 / 30
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 30
Palestinian man Nabeel Mussa, who keeps scorpions and snakes as a hobby and eats them, has his face surrounded by a snake at his house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Palestinian man Nabeel Mussa, who keeps scorpions and snakes as a hobby and eats them, has his face surrounded by a snake at his house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Palestinian man Nabeel Mussa, who keeps scorpions and snakes as a hobby and eats them, has his face surrounded by a snake at his house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
13 / 30
Summer Zervos listens as her attorney Gloria Allred speaks during a news conference announcing the filing of a lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Summer Zervos listens as her attorney Gloria Allred speaks during a news conference announcing the filing of a lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Summer Zervos listens as her attorney Gloria Allred speaks during a news conference announcing the filing of a lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
14 / 30
A man walks in a park on a foggy day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man walks in a park on a foggy day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A man walks in a park on a foggy day in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 30
Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on the podium of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games during a visit with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on the podium of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games during a visit with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on the podium of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games during a visit with IOC President Thomas Bach at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
16 / 30
Arab Israeli women sit next to the ruins of their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Arab Israeli women sit next to the ruins of their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Arab Israeli women sit next to the ruins of their dwellings which were demolished by Israeli bulldozers in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 30
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 30
Injured people are comforted at the site after a bombing attack of an internally displaced persons camp in Rann, Nigeria. MSF/Handout via Reuters

Injured people are comforted at the site after a bombing attack of an internally displaced persons camp in Rann, Nigeria. MSF/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Injured people are comforted at the site after a bombing attack of an internally displaced persons camp in Rann, Nigeria. MSF/Handout via Reuters
Close
19 / 30
A man injured during clashes with Israeli police is seen on the ground in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man injured during clashes with Israeli police is seen on the ground in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A man injured during clashes with Israeli police is seen on the ground in Umm Al-Hiran, a Bedouin village in Israel's southern Negev Desert. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 30
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
21 / 30
A vendor helps put on a wig on a customer at a wig shop near the central train station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A vendor helps put on a wig on a customer at a wig shop near the central train station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
A vendor helps put on a wig on a customer at a wig shop near the central train station in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
22 / 30
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police, in Esenyurt neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police, in Esenyurt neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Foreign currency banknotes and various documents are seen in the bedroom of a hideout where the alleged attacker of Reina nightclub was caught by Turkish police, in Esenyurt neighbourhood in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
23 / 30
Lara Trump chooses jewelry at Ivanka Trump's store at Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Lara Trump chooses jewelry at Ivanka Trump's store at Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Lara Trump chooses jewelry at Ivanka Trump's store at Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
24 / 30
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
25 / 30
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Dogs are blessed by a priest outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, Spain. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Saint Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
26 / 30
President Barack Obama hugs White House Spokesman Josh Earnest after thanking him for his work during Earnest's final press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama hugs White House Spokesman Josh Earnest after thanking him for his work during Earnest's final press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
President Barack Obama hugs White House Spokesman Josh Earnest after thanking him for his work during Earnest's final press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
27 / 30
Residents observe the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Residents observe the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Residents observe the Alcacuz prison during an uprising in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves
Close
28 / 30
Princess Stephanie of Monaco (R) and her daughter Pauline Ducruet react as they pose with a sea lion during a photocall for the 41st Monte Carlo international circus festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Princess Stephanie of Monaco (R) and her daughter Pauline Ducruet react as they pose with a sea lion during a photocall for the 41st Monte Carlo international circus festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Princess Stephanie of Monaco (R) and her daughter Pauline Ducruet react as they pose with a sea lion during a photocall for the 41st Monte Carlo international circus festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
29 / 30
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts to the crowd after winning his men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts to the crowd after winning his men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts to the crowd after winning his men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. during the Australian Open in Melbourne. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 17 2017
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 16 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 13 2017
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast