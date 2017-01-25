Editor's Choice
A walker is silhouetted in front of the setting sun on Primrose Hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A Husky dog pulls a rig during practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Ringmaster "Petit Gougou" performs during the gala of the 41st Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing, China. Brandishing a hatchet, He Dan charged at local...more
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
President Donald Trump calls departing reporters back into the room as United Brotherhood of Carpenters General President Doug McCarron (R) begins to compliment him on his inaugural address, during a roundtable meeting with labor leaders at the White...more
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Owners pose with their roosters during a rooster beauty contest ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of Rooster in Shunde, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walking her dog emerges from the fog on Parsons Green in London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An improvised wall of metal shipping containers to separate two factions of drug gangs is pictured during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez...more
South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Displaced people who left their homes due to war travel past Iraqi soldiers during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An inmate gestures after riot policemen did a head count of them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Germany's Mischa Zverev hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A couple walks through a snow-covered park in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
