Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 24, 2017 | 11:10pm EST

Editor's Choice

A walker is silhouetted in front of the setting sun on Primrose Hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A walker is silhouetted in front of the setting sun on Primrose Hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A walker is silhouetted in front of the setting sun on Primrose Hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 32
President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 32
Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
3 / 32
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 32
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
5 / 32
A Husky dog pulls a rig during practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A Husky dog pulls a rig during practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A Husky dog pulls a rig during practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
6 / 32
Ringmaster "Petit Gougou" performs during the gala of the 41st Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Ringmaster "Petit Gougou" performs during the gala of the 41st Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Ringmaster "Petit Gougou" performs during the gala of the 41st Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 32
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Inmates gesture in front of police officers after they delivered meals to them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 32
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 32
A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing, China. Brandishing a hatchet, He Dan charged at local public security personnel as they were arguing and scuffling with his wife Zhang Shaolei over the couple's vehicle parked in the village's main street. The couple said security personnel asked them to pay a 500 RMB ($73) fine as they were getting ready to leave to their hometown for the Spring Festival. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing, China. Brandishing a hatchet, He Dan charged at local...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing, China. Brandishing a hatchet, He Dan charged at local public security personnel as they were arguing and scuffling with his wife Zhang Shaolei over the couple's vehicle parked in the village's main street. The couple said security personnel asked them to pay a 500 RMB ($73) fine as they were getting ready to leave to their hometown for the Spring Festival. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 32
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 32
Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Chanel in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 32
President Donald Trump calls departing reporters back into the room as United Brotherhood of Carpenters General President Doug McCarron (R) begins to compliment him on his inaugural address, during a roundtable meeting with labor leaders at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump calls departing reporters back into the room as United Brotherhood of Carpenters General President Doug McCarron (R) begins to compliment him on his inaugural address, during a roundtable meeting with labor leaders at the White...more

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
President Donald Trump calls departing reporters back into the room as United Brotherhood of Carpenters General President Doug McCarron (R) begins to compliment him on his inaugural address, during a roundtable meeting with labor leaders at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 32
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Blankets and sealed windows are seen at a location used by Islamic State militants as a women's prison in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 32
Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 32
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Residents survey damage after a tornado struck a residential area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
16 / 32
White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 32
Owners pose with their roosters during a rooster beauty contest ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of Rooster in Shunde, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Owners pose with their roosters during a rooster beauty contest ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of Rooster in Shunde, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Owners pose with their roosters during a rooster beauty contest ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of Rooster in Shunde, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 32
A woman walking her dog emerges from the fog on Parsons Green in London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A woman walking her dog emerges from the fog on Parsons Green in London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A woman walking her dog emerges from the fog on Parsons Green in London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
19 / 32
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 32
An improvised wall of metal shipping containers to separate two factions of drug gangs is pictured during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An improvised wall of metal shipping containers to separate two factions of drug gangs is pictured during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
An improvised wall of metal shipping containers to separate two factions of drug gangs is pictured during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
21 / 32
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 32
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez...more

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (R) takes part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 59th anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 32
South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
24 / 32
Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Fog surrounds a statue of Nelson Mandela and the Big Ben clock tower in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 32
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show for Ralph & Russo in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
26 / 32
Displaced people who left their homes due to war travel past Iraqi soldiers during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Displaced people who left their homes due to war travel past Iraqi soldiers during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Displaced people who left their homes due to war travel past Iraqi soldiers during a battle with Islamic State militants in the Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
27 / 32
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
28 / 32
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Buildings destroyed during previous clashes are seen as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
29 / 32
An inmate gestures after riot policemen did a head count of them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An inmate gestures after riot policemen did a head count of them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
An inmate gestures after riot policemen did a head count of them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
30 / 32
Germany's Mischa Zverev hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Germany's Mischa Zverev hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Germany's Mischa Zverev hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
31 / 32
A couple walks through a snow-covered park in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A couple walks through a snow-covered park in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A couple walks through a snow-covered park in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 23 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 20 2017
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 20 2017
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 19 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast