Editor's Choice
President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly (R), takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response forces and Islamic State militants at Tigris river frontline between east and west of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ravi Nath poses for a photograph with a cobra snake in Jogi Dera (Snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sport shoes hang from a power line near a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants hold placards during a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A wall with names of Polish victims is seen after it was vandalized at the memorial where more than 50 thousand people including Poles were shot and buried between 1937 and 1941 during the period of late Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's repression,...more
A RAF Typhoon monitors Russian warships Pyotr Velikiy and the Admiral Kuznetsov (rear) as they pass close to UK territorial waters. Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright 2017/Handout via REUTERS
A firefighter covers a baby with a mask next to his mother during a forest fire in the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Juan Gonzalez
Migrants take part in a protest outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Displaced children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of the Arabi neighborhood, north of Mosul with their families carry their chickens as they wait to register their names at a military checkpoint before being transported to the camps in the...more
A man walks through the Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A walker is silhouetted in front of the setting sun on Primrose Hill in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An inmate gestures after riot policemen did a head count of them during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A still from a Reuters TV video shows a secondary explosion after a suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gates of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Reuters TV
President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chahat, a member of the transgender community, prepares for Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Israeli soldiers give initial medical treatment to wounded Syrians in an Israeli military ambulance, near the Syrian-Israeli border, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Husky dog pulls a rig during practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Ringmaster "Petit Gougou" performs during the gala of the 41st Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Members of the transgender community attend Shakeela's party in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Halilagic discovered earlier this year that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body using what he says is a special energy radiated from his body....more
A member of the Free police attends a ceremony celebrating the inauguration of the "Free Police" in the Syrian border town of Jarablus. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway (2nd R) embraces Communications Director Sean Spicer as he joins a roundtable discussion between U.S. President Donald Trump and labor leaders, after Spicer's first press briefing at the White House in...more
Japanese sumo wrestler Kisenosato (C) holds a red sea bream next to his stablemaster Tagonoura's wife Kotomi as he celebtares after receiving messengers from the Japan Sumo Association bringing official notice of his promotion to Yokozuna, or grand...more
Villagers are seen during a forest fire in the town of Litueche in the O'Higgins region, south of Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Procter and Gamble warehouse is damaged after a tornado ripped through the area on Sunday in Albany, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing, China. Brandishing a hatchet, He Dan charged at local...more
A man watches waves breaking on the Malecon seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Power lines connecting pylons of high-tension electricity are seen at an electricity substation in the outskirts of Ronda, near Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.