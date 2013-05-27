Prince Peter Karadjordjevic (R) places the crown on the coffin of his grandfather of Serbian King Petar II Karadjordjevic inside the St, George's Church on Oplenac Hill during the funeral in Topola, some 71km (44 miles) south from capital Belgrade May 26, 2013. Hundreds of mourners gathered on Sunday for the reburial of Serbian King Petar II Karadjordjevic, his wife Queen Aleksandra, mother Queen Maria and brother Prince Andrej, decades after their deaths in exile. Following exhumation from cemeteries in the United States, Britain and Greece, the four coffins, draped in Serbian royal flags and escorted by Serb Army Guards, were transferred to the ornate Oplenac royal chapel in the southwestern town of Topola, the resting place for the royal family. REUTERS/Marko Djurica