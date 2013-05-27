Edition:
<p>French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalization of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French police detain a youth during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalization of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>President Barack Obama greets tornado survivors (L-R) Julie Lewis, her husband Scott and son Zack, on the grounds of Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. Obama arrived in Moore on Sunday to tour the town that was hammered last week by a powerful tornado that killed 24 people and assure its residents that the federal government would provide long-term help. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Barack Obama greets tornado survivors (L-R) Julie Lewis, her husband Scott and son Zack, on the grounds of Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. Obama arrived in Moore on Sunday to tour the town that was hammered last week by a powerful tornado that killed 24 people and assure its residents that the federal government would provide long-term help. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Seagulls fly over children on the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, May 26, 2013. Seven months after Hurricane Sandy, New York's beaches have reopened before the Memorial Day holiday. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Seagulls fly over children on the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, May 26, 2013. Seven months after Hurricane Sandy, New York's beaches have reopened before the Memorial Day holiday. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccaria" Parish in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccaria" Parish in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Two Lebanese Sunni gunmen fire a weapon in Bab Al Tabbaneh, a Sunni district, in the northern Lebanese town of Tripoli May 26, 2013. Fighting in Tripoli between Sunni Muslims and the small Alawite community has claimed the lives of at least 25 people in eight days and one resident found an unexploded rocket in his backyard on Sunday. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

Two Lebanese Sunni gunmen fire a weapon in Bab Al Tabbaneh, a Sunni district, in the northern Lebanese town of Tripoli May 26, 2013. Fighting in Tripoli between Sunni Muslims and the small Alawite community has claimed the lives of at least 25 people in eight days and one resident found an unexploded rocket in his backyard on Sunday. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha take a drink by a beach during their holiday on the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool</p>

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha take a drink by a beach during their holiday on the Spanish Balearic island of Ibiza May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool

<p>Police arrest Abdel Hamid, president of Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH), during an illegal protest called by the 20 February Youth Movement to demand the release of its prisoners, in Rabat May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Police arrest Abdel Hamid, president of Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH), during an illegal protest called by the 20 February Youth Movement to demand the release of its prisoners, in Rabat May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A man in an army uniform salutes as bikers pass him during the Rolling Thunder ride in Washington May 26, 2013. The 26th Annual Rolling Thunder is organised to show support for veterans past and present, and those who have fallen in war or missing in action. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A man in an army uniform salutes as bikers pass him during the Rolling Thunder ride in Washington May 26, 2013. The 26th Annual Rolling Thunder is organised to show support for veterans past and present, and those who have fallen in war or missing in action. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Actress Uma Thurman poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

Actress Uma Thurman poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>Lyn Rigby (R), the mother of murdered British soldier Lee Rigby, and his stepfather Ian (2nd R), look at floral tributes left at the scene of his killing in Woolwich May 26, 2013. The British government, facing criticism over the killing of a soldier by suspected Islamists in a London street, is to set up a new group to combat radical Muslim preachers and others whose words could encourage violence. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Lyn Rigby (R), the mother of murdered British soldier Lee Rigby, and his stepfather Ian (2nd R), look at floral tributes left at the scene of his killing in Woolwich May 26, 2013. The British government, facing criticism over the killing of a soldier by suspected Islamists in a London street, is to set up a new group to combat radical Muslim preachers and others whose words could encourage violence. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Jeralean Talley (C) is helped down the aisle by members of her church as she celebrates her 114th birthday, making her the oldest living person in America, in Inkster, Michigan May 26, 2013. Talley was born in rural Montrose on May 23, 1899 and moved to Michigan in 1935. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook</p>

Jeralean Talley (C) is helped down the aisle by members of her church as she celebrates her 114th birthday, making her the oldest living person in America, in Inkster, Michigan May 26, 2013. Talley was born in rural Montrose on May 23, 1899 and moved to Michigan in 1935. REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook

<p>Security personnel use binoculars to monitor the surrounding area as U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) visits Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. Storm experts said it was remarkable that only 24 people were killed, as tornadoes of this strength can blow away a well constructed brick or wood house. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Security personnel use binoculars to monitor the surrounding area as U.S. President Barack Obama (not pictured) visits Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. Storm experts said it was remarkable that only 24 people were killed, as tornadoes of this strength can blow away a well constructed brick or wood house. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Prince Peter Karadjordjevic (R) places the crown on the coffin of his grandfather of Serbian King Petar II Karadjordjevic inside the St, George's Church on Oplenac Hill during the funeral in Topola, some 71km (44 miles) south from capital Belgrade May 26, 2013. Hundreds of mourners gathered on Sunday for the reburial of Serbian King Petar II Karadjordjevic, his wife Queen Aleksandra, mother Queen Maria and brother Prince Andrej, decades after their deaths in exile. Following exhumation from cemeteries in the United States, Britain and Greece, the four coffins, draped in Serbian royal flags and escorted by Serb Army Guards, were transferred to the ornate Oplenac royal chapel in the southwestern town of Topola, the resting place for the royal family. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Prince Peter Karadjordjevic (R) places the crown on the coffin of his grandfather of Serbian King Petar II Karadjordjevic inside the St, George's Church on Oplenac Hill during the funeral in Topola, some 71km (44 miles) south from capital Belgrade May 26, 2013. Hundreds of mourners gathered on Sunday for the reburial of Serbian King Petar II Karadjordjevic, his wife Queen Aleksandra, mother Queen Maria and brother Prince Andrej, decades after their deaths in exile. Following exhumation from cemeteries in the United States, Britain and Greece, the four coffins, draped in Serbian royal flags and escorted by Serb Army Guards, were transferred to the ornate Oplenac royal chapel in the southwestern town of Topola, the resting place for the royal family. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A girl plays in front of the memorial hall, where names of fallen U.S. soldiers are recorded on the walls, after a Memorial Day ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig City, south of Manila May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

A girl plays in front of the memorial hall, where names of fallen U.S. soldiers are recorded on the walls, after a Memorial Day ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig City, south of Manila May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

<p>Barbadian singer Rihanna performs at the first concert of the European leg of her Diamonds world tour at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs at the first concert of the European leg of her Diamonds world tour at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>Wang Meizhi, who has been searching for her twin sons whom are missing since 1995, cries during an event belatedly marking International Missing Children's Day, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 26, 2013. Eight parents who lost their children attended the event on May 26, according to local media. International Missing Children's Day, which commemorates the lost children who are missing or found, and the efforts undertaken by people to search for the missing children falls annually on May 25. REUTERS/Jon Woo</p>

Wang Meizhi, who has been searching for her twin sons whom are missing since 1995, cries during an event belatedly marking International Missing Children's Day, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, May 26, 2013. Eight parents who lost their children attended the event on May 26, according to local media. International Missing Children's Day, which commemorates the lost children who are missing or found, and the efforts undertaken by people to search for the missing children falls annually on May 25. REUTERS/Jon Woo

<p>A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib countryside May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib countryside May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>A gunman takes shelter from gunfire in Bab Al Tabbaneh, a Sunni district, in the northern Lebanese town of Tripoli May 26, 2013. Fighting in Tripoli between Sunni Muslims and the small Alawite community has claimed the lives of at least 25 people in eight days and one resident found an unexploded rocket in his backyard on Sunday. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

A gunman takes shelter from gunfire in Bab Al Tabbaneh, a Sunni district, in the northern Lebanese town of Tripoli May 26, 2013. Fighting in Tripoli between Sunni Muslims and the small Alawite community has claimed the lives of at least 25 people in eight days and one resident found an unexploded rocket in his backyard on Sunday. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>A boy walks by graffiti in Tavros neighborhood in central Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A boy walks by graffiti in Tavros neighborhood in central Athens, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Youths wave French flags in clashes with riot police during incidents at the end of a protest march called, "La Manif pour Tous" (Demonstration for All) against France's legalisation of same-sex marriage, in Paris, May 26, 2013. The French parliament on April 23 approved a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children, a flagship reform pledge by the French president, which has often sparked violent street protests, and a rise in homophobic attacks. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save on San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau in the first period during Game 6 of their NHL Western Conference semi-final playoff hockey game in San Jose, California May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn</p>

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save on San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau in the first period during Game 6 of their NHL Western Conference semi-final playoff hockey game in San Jose, California May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn

<p>Supporters stand in the bleachers during the Italian Cup final soccer match between AS Roma and S.S. Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Supporters stand in the bleachers during the Italian Cup final soccer match between AS Roma and S.S. Lazio at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Safety personnel remove debris and the wrecked car of Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela after a crash, during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Safety personnel remove debris and the wrecked car of Williams Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado of Venezuela after a crash, during the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>England's Stuart Broad bowls during their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

England's Stuart Broad bowls during their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

