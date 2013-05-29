Editor's Choice

Ethnic Miao man Gun Yuangu, 45, fires his gun during a shooting practice near his house, in the village of Basha in Congjiang county, Guizhou province, May 21, 2013. The village, an old ethnic Miao settlement with a population of 2,200, is believed to be the last community authorized by the Chinese government to keep guns. Although people in Basha no longer subsist on hunting, guns and gunpowder pots have become part of their traditional dress, while firing towards the sky is seen as a ritual to welcome guests, according to local media. Picture taken on May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee