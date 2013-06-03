Editors Choice
A man is hit by a jet of water as riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Ankara June 1, 2013. Erdogan made...more
A man is hit by a jet of water as riot police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Ankara June 1, 2013. Erdogan made a defiant call for an end to the fiercest anti-government demonstrations in years on Saturday, as thousands of protesters clashed with riot police in Istanbul and Ankara for a second day. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez celebrates with team mate Arjen Robben (R) after scoring a goal against VfB Stuttgart during their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) final match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez celebrates with team mate Arjen Robben (R) after scoring a goal against VfB Stuttgart during their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) final match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Nine-year-old Bacho Tsiklauri and his mother Lela Machkhashvili, 39, sit in their home in the village of Makarta, some 100 km (62 miles) north of Tbilisi April 5, 2013. Bacho is the only pupil at the primary school in Makarta, which is located in a...more
Nine-year-old Bacho Tsiklauri and his mother Lela Machkhashvili, 39, sit in their home in the village of Makarta, some 100 km (62 miles) north of Tbilisi April 5, 2013. Bacho is the only pupil at the primary school in Makarta, which is located in a remote mountain gorge and has about 30 residents. International Children's Day is marked by many around the world on June 1. Picture taken April 5, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
German riot police detain protester during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt June 1, 2013. German police used pepper spray and batons against anti-capitalist demonstrators from the Blockupy movement on Saturday during a second day of protests against Europe's austerity policies. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German riot police detain protester during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt June 1, 2013. German police used pepper spray and batons against anti-capitalist demonstrators from the Blockupy movement on Saturday during a second day of protests against Europe's austerity policies. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A scene of an old Pashto movie is seen through a window at Arshad cinema in Peshawar May 27, 2013. Pashto cinema, or Pollywood, which once made its home in Peshawar, is now confined to a handful of theatres that haven't been attacked by Islamists....more
A scene of an old Pashto movie is seen through a window at Arshad cinema in Peshawar May 27, 2013. Pashto cinema, or Pollywood, which once made its home in Peshawar, is now confined to a handful of theatres that haven't been attacked by Islamists. The Taliban banned cinema and music during their five-year rule in neighbouring Afghanistan, deeming them un-Islamic, and insisted that women wear all-enveloping burqas. The Pakistani Taliban are just as strict and in Pashto cinema, where there is no sex or even kissing and only a bit of midriff on show, all their rules are broken. Picture take May 27, 2013. To match Feature PAKISTAN-CINEMA/ REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
British & Irish Lions' Jamie Roberts (R) is tackled by The Barbarians' Joe Rokocoko during the first half of their friendly match in Hong Kong June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
British & Irish Lions' Jamie Roberts (R) is tackled by The Barbarians' Joe Rokocoko during the first half of their friendly match in Hong Kong June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Detainees suspected of being part of an armed cell with links to al Qaeda are shown to the media during a news conference at the Defence Ministry in Baghdad June 1, 2013. The four men are accused of planning to make chemical weapons like nerve and mustard gas, according to the ministry. REUTERS/Stringer
Detainees suspected of being part of an armed cell with links to al Qaeda are shown to the media during a news conference at the Defence Ministry in Baghdad June 1, 2013. The four men are accused of planning to make chemical weapons like nerve and mustard gas, according to the ministry. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police help a woman affected from tear gas fired during clashes with demonstrators during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Ankara June 1, 2013. Erdogan made a...more
Riot police help a woman affected from tear gas fired during clashes with demonstrators during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in central Ankara June 1, 2013. Erdogan made a defiant call for an end to the fiercest anti-government demonstrations in years on Saturday, as thousands of protesters clashed with riot police in Istanbul and Ankara for a second day. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is greeted on arrival at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth is greeted on arrival at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shelton Bryan, a chef at Gilmore's Kitchen at the OKC-West Stockyards, is framed by the kitchen pass-through window on the only kitchen wall still remaining as he checks tornado damage in El Reno, Oklahoma June 1, 2013. Nine people were killed in...more
Shelton Bryan, a chef at Gilmore's Kitchen at the OKC-West Stockyards, is framed by the kitchen pass-through window on the only kitchen wall still remaining as he checks tornado damage in El Reno, Oklahoma June 1, 2013. Nine people were killed in tornadoes that swept through central Oklahoma on Friday, part of a storm system that caused widespread flooding in Oklahoma City and its suburbs, the state's chief medical examiner said on Saturday. REUTERS/Bill Waugh
A man attends a photo exhibition called 'The Neighbors" by fine art photographer Arne Svenson at Julie Saul Gallery in New York June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man attends a photo exhibition called 'The Neighbors" by fine art photographer Arne Svenson at Julie Saul Gallery in New York June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child shoots an arrow at an effigy of a U.S. soldier at an amusement park in Pyongyang to mark International Children's Day, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
A child shoots an arrow at an effigy of a U.S. soldier at an amusement park in Pyongyang to mark International Children's Day, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo
A demonstrator hangs from a lamp post during a protest against the cull of badgers, in central London June 1, 2013. Farmers in two English counties will be allowed to kill badgers in an attempt to control tuberculosis in cows, in a pilot program beginning today. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A demonstrator hangs from a lamp post during a protest against the cull of badgers, in central London June 1, 2013. Farmers in two English counties will be allowed to kill badgers in an attempt to control tuberculosis in cows, in a pilot program beginning today. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain's King Juan Carlos walks on crutches during celebrations marking Spain's Armed Forces Day in Madrid June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Spain's King Juan Carlos walks on crutches during celebrations marking Spain's Armed Forces Day in Madrid June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C) receives blessings from a Buddhist monk during her visit to a Buddhist temple in Colombo June 1, 2013. Shinawatra is in Sri Lanka for a two-day state visit. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (C) receives blessings from a Buddhist monk during her visit to a Buddhist temple in Colombo June 1, 2013. Shinawatra is in Sri Lanka for a two-day state visit. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
VfB Stuttgart's Vedad Ibisevic (L) goes for a header with Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng during their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) final match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
VfB Stuttgart's Vedad Ibisevic (L) goes for a header with Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng during their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) final match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German police detain a protester during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt June 1, 2013. German police used pepper spray and batons against anti-capitalist demonstrators from the Blockupy movement on Saturday during a second day of protests against Europe's austerity policies. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German police detain a protester during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt June 1, 2013. German police used pepper spray and batons against anti-capitalist demonstrators from the Blockupy movement on Saturday during a second day of protests against Europe's austerity policies. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Matt Kuchar of the U.S. hits from the sand on the 16th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Matt Kuchar of the U.S. hits from the sand on the 16th hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (C) runs into the defense of Indiana Pacers' Roy Hibbert (L) and Paul George in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference Final basketball playoff series in Indianapolis, Indiana June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (C) runs into the defense of Indiana Pacers' Roy Hibbert (L) and Paul George in Game 6 of their NBA Eastern Conference Final basketball playoff series in Indianapolis, Indiana June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith
A funnel comes out of a tornadic thunderstorm in Meridian May 31, 2013. Violent thunderstorms on Friday produced tornadoes in central Oklahoma that killed five people including a mother and her baby and menaced Oklahoma City and its hard-hit suburb of Moore, authorities said. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A funnel comes out of a tornadic thunderstorm in Meridian May 31, 2013. Violent thunderstorms on Friday produced tornadoes in central Oklahoma that killed five people including a mother and her baby and menaced Oklahoma City and its hard-hit suburb of Moore, authorities said. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman smokes at the "People united against the troika" international protest in Madrid June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman smokes at the "People united against the troika" international protest in Madrid June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
FC St. Gallen's Ermir Lenjani challenges Aleksandar Dragovic (L) of FC Basel (FCB) during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Basel June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FC St. Gallen's Ermir Lenjani challenges Aleksandar Dragovic (L) of FC Basel (FCB) during their Swiss Super League soccer match in Basel June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An man gets help getting pepper spray washed out during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt June 1, 2013. Thousands of demonstrators from the movement cut off access to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt to protest against policymakers' handling of Europe's debt crisis. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An man gets help getting pepper spray washed out during an anti-capitalism "Blockupy" demonstration in Frankfurt June 1, 2013. Thousands of demonstrators from the movement cut off access to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt to protest against policymakers' handling of Europe's debt crisis. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bayern Munich's players celebrate with the trophy their victory over VfB Stuttgart in their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) final match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Bayern Munich's players celebrate with the trophy their victory over VfB Stuttgart in their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) final match at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
