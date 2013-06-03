Editors Choice

A scene of an old Pashto movie is seen through a window at Arshad cinema in Peshawar May 27, 2013. Pashto cinema, or Pollywood, which once made its home in Peshawar, is now confined to a handful of theatres that haven't been attacked by Islamists. The Taliban banned cinema and music during their five-year rule in neighbouring Afghanistan, deeming them un-Islamic, and insisted that women wear all-enveloping burqas. The Pakistani Taliban are just as strict and in Pashto cinema, where there is no sex or even kissing and only a bit of midriff on show, all their rules are broken. Picture take May 27, 2013. To match Feature PAKISTAN-CINEMA/ REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra