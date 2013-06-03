Editor's Choice
A demonstrator waves Turkey's national flag as he sits on a monument during a protest against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party in central Ankara June 2, 2013. Erdogan accused Turkey's main secular opposition party on Sunday of stirring a wave of anti-government protests, as tens of thousands regrouped in Istanbul and Ankara after a lull and trouble flared again in the capital. Police used tear gas on protesters in Ankara but the clashes were relatively minor compared with major violence in Turkey's biggest cities on the previous two days. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Palestinian militant of Al-Nasir brigades shoots next to a participant of a presentation during a military graduation ceremony in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Men sit on a roof near the North Korean city of Hyesan, across the Yalu River from the Chinese town of Changbai May 12, 2013. Chinese currency and U.S. dollars are being used more widely than ever in North Korea instead of the country's own money. The use of dollars and Chinese yuan, or renminbi, has accelerated since a revaluation of the North Korean won in 2009 wiped out the savings of millions of people, said experts on the country, defectors and Chinese border traders. REUTERS/John Ruwitch
Legia Warsaw soccer fans cheer their club's players on a bus as they celebrate their club winning the Ekstraklasa league title at the Old Town in Warsaw June 2, 2013. The club now holds both the Polish Cup and Polish soccer league championship titles. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Angelina Jolie poses with her fiance Brad Pitt as they arrive for the world premiere of his film World War Z in London June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Aston of British pop group JLS backflips off the pitch following their performance ahead of the charity match between Manchester United Legends and Real Madrid Legends at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble
England's captain Alastair Cook runs out to bat during the second one-day international cricket match against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl cricket ground in Southampton, England June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Participants play in the mud during Mud Day celebrations, at the American Club in Hanoi June 2, 2013. The first-ever Mud Day in Vietnam took place on Sunday, to promote the upcoming World Environment Day on June 5, local media reported. REUTERS/Kham
A chimney stands amid burned rubble of a structure on Lake Hughes Road near Lake Hughes, California June 2, 2013. A wildfire raging north of Los Angeles prompted evacuations and burned structures as the so-called Powerhouse Fire has burned an estimated 25,000 acres and is only 20 percent contained. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Demonstrators rest in Taksim Square where police and anti-government protesters clashed in central Istanbul June 2, 2013. Protesters lit fires and scuffled with police in parts of Istanbul and Ankara early on Sunday, but the streets were generally quieter after two days of Turkey's fiercest anti-government demonstrations for years. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Lourdes Alvarez, 46, kneels in front of an altar (not pictured) as she takes part as a penitent in the procession on Corpus Christi day in Zahara de la Sierra, southern Spain June 2, 2013. The village of Zahara de la Sierra celebrated the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses with the branches of trees and grass. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighters battle the Powerhouse wildfire at the Angeles National Forest, with the fire now having destroyed several homes near the Lake Hughes area in California June 1, 2013. The Powerhouse Fire remained at 15 percent containment after ravaging over 5,600 acres of the forest by Saturday evening. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits his second shot from the rough on the 11th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
A ball boy looks on as fans try to catch a foul ball during the second inning of an MLB American League game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A Free Syrian Army fighter carrying his weapons walks out from a hole in a wall in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Revellers play with tomato pulp during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in Sutamarchan province in Boyaca, Colombia, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Firefighters evacuate a lady from her flooded house in the south Bohemian village of Nemcicky, June 2, 2013. Rivers in Czech Republic rose quickly due to heavy rain. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Brazil and England fans joke before their international friendly soccer match at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, June 2, 2013. This is the first and only test match after Maracana's $500-million overhaul before the June 15-30 Confederations Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Participants operate a homemade flying machine during the Red Bull Flugtag (Flight Day) event in Kiev June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their women's singles match at the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Danica Wu (L) of Canada battles for the ball with Carli Lloyd of the U.S. during the second half of their friendly women's match in Toronto, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A farmer walks amid a terrace paddy field in Suichuan county, Jiangxi province, China, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An anti-government protester carries an object during a clash with riot police in Izmir, western Turkey, June 2, 2013. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Turkey's four biggest cities on Sunday and clashed with riot police firing tear gas on the third day of the fiercest anti-government demonstrations in years. REUTERS/Emre Tazegul
The statue of world harmony leader Sri Chinmoy is partially submerged in water from the rising Vltava river in Prague June 2, 2013. Rivers in Czech Republic rose quickly due to heavy rain. REUTERS/David W Cerny
