Editor's Choice

Smoke rises as Tibetan monks burn trees on an altar during their morning ritual in the Dzamthang Jonang monastery, where Kalkyi set herself on fire in protest against Chinese rule, in Barma township May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anti-government protesters try to protect themselves from a water cannon as riot police disperse them during a protest in Ankara June 5, 2013. Turkish demonstrators demanded the sacking of police chiefs on Wednesday over a fierce crackdown on days of unprecedented protest against what they see as Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's authoritarian rule. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman reacts as she talks on her mobile phone outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. Workers at the poultry slaughterhouse in northeastern China where 119 people died in a fire this week saw nothing odd in the plant's doors being locked, even after a previous fire at the 4-year-old facility. REUTERS/Stringer
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry the national flag as they ride on motorcycles in Qusair, after the Syrian army took control from rebel fighters, June 5, 2013. Syrian government forces and their Lebanese Hezbollah allies seized control of the border town of Qusair on Wednesday, dealing a major defeat to rebel fighters battling to overthrow Assad. REUTERS/Mohammed Azakir
A boy sits in a wooden boat transporting him across a river to go to school in Jakarta June 5, 2013. Local residents say that they are highly dependent on the river due to their lack of shower, washing and toilet facilities. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Shipping containers are partly immersed in water at the flooded harbour in Riesa in the federal state of Saxony after the Elbe river has broken its banks, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The family of fallen Houston firefighter Anne Sullivan grieve during a memorial service for four Houston firefighters in Houston, Texas June 5, 2013. Four firefighters died and 13 others were injured when the roof collapsed while battling a five-alarm fire at a hotel and restaurant in southwest Houston in June. REUTERS/David J. Phillip/Pool
Garment workers attend to a colleague injured by rubber bullets fired by riot police during clashes at a protest in Dhaka June 5, 2013. Thousands of garment workers from at least seven factories blocked two important roads in Dhaka's Tejgaon industrial area for almost an hour on Wednesday, demanding wage hikes and payment of overtime dues, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man works at an assembly line of the new Volvo automobile manufacturing plant in Chengdu, Sichuan province, June 5, 2013. Chinese-owned Swedish automaker Volvo Car Corp expects to be selling 200,000 cars a year in China by 2018, a senior executive said, two years ahead of its latest target and as a new assembly plant gears up for full production later this year. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An overturned street lamp is partially filled with water after flooding along the river Inn in the Austrian-German border town of Schaerding June 5, 2013. Chancellor Angela Merkel promised 100 million euros to victims of Germany's worst flood in a decade on Tuesday as she toured areas devastated by the deluge, which has killed 12 people across central Europe. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A young couple, who are anti-government protesters, kisses inside a damaged public bus, used as a barricade at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Armed men in military uniforms belonging to the Houthi group carry the remains of Hussein al-Houthi during his funeral in the northwestern province of Saada June 5, 2013. Tens of thousands of Yemeni Shi'ite Muslims chanting "death to America" and "death to Israel" buried the remains of Hussein, the founder of the armed Houthi rebel group, on Wednesday, nine years after he was killed in fighting with government forces. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Senator Frank Lautenberg's widow Bonnie Englebardt Lautenberg (C) looks on as his casket is wheeled onto a train bound for Washington, following a color guard ceremony and final New Jersey send-off for him at the train station that bears his name, in Secaucus, New Jersey, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Employees of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. wait for the start of the U.S. Associates meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2013. The meeting was part of the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A student wears a headlight, due to electricity shortage, as he takes his year-end examinations at a school in Aleppo's al-Sha'ar district June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Munduruku Indians attend a meeting consisting of nearly 150 Indians, who are campaigning against the construction of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the Amazon, in Brasilia June 5, 2013. Talks between the Indians and the government were suspended a day after Air Force planes flew 144 Munduruku Indians to Brasilia for talks to end a week-long occupation of the controversial Belo Monte dam on the Xingu River, a huge project aimed at feeding Brazil's fast-growing demand for electricity. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Soldiers line sandbags next to a water barrier in the flooded village of Devin in Bratislava, Slovakia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A woman pays her respects in front of the gravestone of her son who died for the country, at the national cemetery in Seoul, June 5, 2013, on the eve of South Korea's Memorial Day to commemorate fallen patriots. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The prosthetic left hand of Ji Seong-Ho, 31, who is a North Korean defector living in South Korea and president of Now, Action and Unity for Human Rights (NAUH), is seen on his handmade wooden crutches, which were used to cross the Tumen River on the border with China, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, May 29, 2013. From the streets of Seoul to the European parliament a new generation of North Korean defectors is stepping into the limelight, telling their personal stories to highlight the human rights abuses in their homeland. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Cuban residents in the Cayman Islands (R) wave to migrants as they pass Grand Cayman Island on their way from Cuba towards Central America or the United States, off West Bay May 23, 2013. Cayman officials say a growing number of Cuban migrant boats are being spotted in its territorial waters as some Cubans worry about possible changes in U.S. immigration laws they fear could make it harder for them to enter that country. REUTERS/Norma Connolly-CayCompass
A worker lays fish on a mat for drying during dry fish processing at Cilincing beach in North Jakarta June 5, 2013. The small family-run factory dries and sells around 200kg (440.9 lb) of dried fish to the local market every day, according to the owner Hasan Gendut. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A protester sleeps inside a structure, which was damaged during the recent protests, at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Samantha Power (L), Susan Rice and President Barack Obama head back into the Oval Office after U.S. President Barack Obama announced his appointment of Rice as his National Security Advisor and Power as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, during a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
