Editor's Choice
A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party on Saturday ruled out early elections as thousands of anti-government demonstrators defied his call...more
A protester uses her mobile phone during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party on Saturday ruled out early elections as thousands of anti-government demonstrators defied his call for an immediate end to protests. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An honour guard carry coffins of Georgian soldiers killed in Afghanistan at the airport in Tbilisi, June 9, 2013. A suicide bomber detonated a small truck loaded with explosives in southern Afghanistan, killing seven Georgian soldiers, NATO and...more
An honour guard carry coffins of Georgian soldiers killed in Afghanistan at the airport in Tbilisi, June 9, 2013. A suicide bomber detonated a small truck loaded with explosives in southern Afghanistan, killing seven Georgian soldiers, NATO and Georgian officials said on Friday, and the Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A volunteer rests in Nagymaros, 60 km (37 miles) west of Budapest, June 8, 2013. Water levels on the Danoube river have reached or exceeded record highs, prompting a defence operation involving hundreds of soldiers, water workers and volunteers in...more
A volunteer rests in Nagymaros, 60 km (37 miles) west of Budapest, June 8, 2013. Water levels on the Danoube river have reached or exceeded record highs, prompting a defence operation involving hundreds of soldiers, water workers and volunteers in the northwestern part of the country. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Australia's captain George Bailey wipes his face after the dismissal of teammate Adam Voges during the ICC Champions Trophy group A match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's captain George Bailey wipes his face after the dismissal of teammate Adam Voges during the ICC Champions Trophy group A match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A volunteer places bones made of paper and plaster as part of the One Million Bones art installation on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2013. Organizers said the project, led by artist Naomi Natale, mobilized artists...more
A volunteer places bones made of paper and plaster as part of the One Million Bones art installation on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2013. Organizers said the project, led by artist Naomi Natale, mobilized artists and students around the world to create the bones in order to bring attention to genocide and mass atrocities. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. World number one Serena Williams clinched her...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. World number one Serena Williams clinched her second French Open title when she beat defending champion Maria Sharapova of Russia 6-4 6-4 in the final on Saturday. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Protesters hide during an attack on a Libyan militia, the Libya Shield brigade, headquarters in Benghazi, June 8, 2013. At least 11 people were killed and 35 wounded in clashes on Saturday between protesters and a Libyan militia operating with...more
Protesters hide during an attack on a Libyan militia, the Libya Shield brigade, headquarters in Benghazi, June 8, 2013. At least 11 people were killed and 35 wounded in clashes on Saturday between protesters and a Libyan militia operating with Defence Ministry approval in the eastern city of Benghazi, a doctor in the city said. Residents said dozens of protesters had demonstrated outside the headquarters of the Libya Shield brigade demanding the disbanding of militias who have yet to lay down their weapons nearly two years after the overthrow of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
U.S. President Barack Obama listens to a response from Chinese President Xi Jinping at The Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, California June 7, 2013. Obama said on Friday he welcomed the "peaceful rise" of China and that, despite...more
U.S. President Barack Obama listens to a response from Chinese President Xi Jinping at The Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, California June 7, 2013. Obama said on Friday he welcomed the "peaceful rise" of China and that, despite inevitable areas of tension, both countries want a cooperative relationship, as he and Xi kicked off two days of meetings. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A South Korean official (front) shakes hands with Kim Song-hye, a senior official of North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea and head of a North Korean delegation for an inter-Korean working-level talks, just before the North...more
A South Korean official (front) shakes hands with Kim Song-hye, a senior official of North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea and head of a North Korean delegation for an inter-Korean working-level talks, just before the North Korean delegation cross over the concrete border separating the two Koreas at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, north of Seoul June 9, 2013. North and South Korea began a working-level discussions on the southern part of Panmunjom on Sunday to set the mood for an inter-Korean ministerial level talks scheduled from June 12 in Seoul. The two Koreas have not held talks since February 2011. REUTERS/Unification Ministry/Handout
A bus is pasted with posters with pictures of women who went missing, during the burial ceremony of the remains of Brenda Berenice Castillo at San Rafael municipal cemetery, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 8, 2013. Brenda's remains were found...more
A bus is pasted with posters with pictures of women who went missing, during the burial ceremony of the remains of Brenda Berenice Castillo at San Rafael municipal cemetery, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 8, 2013. Brenda's remains were found in February 2012 and forensic technicians confirmed that she had been killed approximately a year earlier. Her family just received her body after she had been identified positively, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell (L) fights for the ball with Honduras' Victor Bernardez during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the National Stadium in San Jose June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell (L) fights for the ball with Honduras' Victor Bernardez during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the National Stadium in San Jose June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Liu Xia, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, looks out of a car window after a trial outside a court in the Huairou district of Beijing June 9, 2013. The court on Sunday sentenced Liu Hui, brother-in-law of Liu Xiaobo, to 11 years...more
Liu Xia, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, looks out of a car window after a trial outside a court in the Huairou district of Beijing June 9, 2013. The court on Sunday sentenced Liu Hui, brother-in-law of Liu Xiaobo, to 11 years in prison on charges of fraud in a case that rights activists have called another example of official retribution on the Liu family. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Palace Malice, with jockey Mike Smith in the irons, wins the 145th running of the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's triple crown, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Palace Malice, with jockey Mike Smith in the irons, wins the 145th running of the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's triple crown, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Members of a running club do a dance routine as they take part in the gay-pride themed Capital Pride Parade in Washington, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of a running club do a dance routine as they take part in the gay-pride themed Capital Pride Parade in Washington, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A newlywed couple joins protesters as they march towards Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party on Saturday ruled out early elections as thousands of anti-government demonstrators defied his call for...more
A newlywed couple joins protesters as they march towards Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party on Saturday ruled out early elections as thousands of anti-government demonstrators defied his call for an immediate end to protests. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A resident looks out from his home which has been surrounded by flood water in Nagymaros, 60 km (37 miles) west of Budapest, June 8, 2013. Water levels on the Danoube river have reached or exceeded record highs, prompting a defence operation...more
A resident looks out from his home which has been surrounded by flood water in Nagymaros, 60 km (37 miles) west of Budapest, June 8, 2013. Water levels on the Danoube river have reached or exceeded record highs, prompting a defence operation involving hundreds of soldiers, water workers and volunteers in the northwestern part of the country. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Jackson Fabouwei, the suspected mastermind behind an ambush that killed 12 policemen in Nigeria's Delta, is presented to the media at a military barracks in Yenagoa, June 7, 2013. A police boat escorting people to a funeral in President Goodluck...more
Jackson Fabouwei, the suspected mastermind behind an ambush that killed 12 policemen in Nigeria's Delta, is presented to the media at a military barracks in Yenagoa, June 7, 2013. A police boat escorting people to a funeral in President Goodluck Jonathan's home state of Bayelsa was attacked on April 5 by armed militants who were trying to kill their former commander because he was not giving them their share of stipends due from a government amnesty. Faroqu Yahaya, chief of staff of the Niger Delta military joint task force, told reporters that Fabouwei was suspected of masterminding the attack. REUTERS/Tife Owolabi
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A supporter (L) and a team lawyer of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak shout slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood during the retrial of Mubarak at the police academy, on the outskirts of Cairo...more
A supporter (L) and a team lawyer of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak shout slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood during the retrial of Mubarak at the police academy, on the outskirts of Cairo June 8, 2013. Families of Egyptians killed in protests that unseated Mubarak reacted angrily in court on Saturday when a judge trying the former president over the deaths barred their lawyers from taking part in the case. The poster reads, "Mubarak is oppressed, innocent, he is a military fighter." REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester holds up the Turkish flag amidst smoke from flares during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party on Saturday ruled out early elections as thousands of anti-government...more
A protester holds up the Turkish flag amidst smoke from flares during a demonstration at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 8, 2013. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party on Saturday ruled out early elections as thousands of anti-government demonstrators defied his call for an immediate end to protests. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and Myriam L'Aouffir (centre R) watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at...more
Former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and Myriam L'Aouffir (centre R) watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Police officers check bottles of confiscated fake wines before destroying them in Xi'an, Shaanxi province January 4, 2012. Liquor stores, restaurants and supermarkets in China, the world's most populous nation and fifth-largest wine consumer, wage a...more
Police officers check bottles of confiscated fake wines before destroying them in Xi'an, Shaanxi province January 4, 2012. Liquor stores, restaurants and supermarkets in China, the world's most populous nation and fifth-largest wine consumer, wage a constant battle against fake wines. The amount of knock-offs on the market may increase as Beijing investigates wine imports from the European Union, threatening anti-dumping tariffs or import curbs. REUTERS/Stringer
Sweden's Princess Madeleine kisses U.S.-British banker Christopher O'Neill outside the royal church after their wedding ceremony in the royal castle in Stockholm June 8, 2013. Princess Madeleine, 30, daughter of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and...more
Sweden's Princess Madeleine kisses U.S.-British banker Christopher O'Neill outside the royal church after their wedding ceremony in the royal castle in Stockholm June 8, 2013. Princess Madeleine, 30, daughter of Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, married U.S.-British banker O'Neill, 38, on Saturday at a wedding attended by European royals and socialites from across the Atlantic. REUTERS/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/Scanpix
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.