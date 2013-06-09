Editor's Choice

Protesters hide during an attack on a Libyan militia, the Libya Shield brigade, headquarters in Benghazi, June 8, 2013. At least 11 people were killed and 35 wounded in clashes on Saturday between protesters and a Libyan militia operating with Defence Ministry approval in the eastern city of Benghazi, a doctor in the city said. Residents said dozens of protesters had demonstrated outside the headquarters of the Libya Shield brigade demanding the disbanding of militias who have yet to lay down their weapons nearly two years after the overthrow of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori