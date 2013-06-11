Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila May 24, 2013. During the dry season, fishermen earn $2-7 (70-300 pesos) per day. Men's beauty treatments are popular in the Philippines, part of a thriving market for male cosmetics in the Asia Pacific region. Some Filipino men go to great lengths to preserve their faces, from those who visit clinics to receive skin treatments, to fishermen who wear fabric masks while working to protect their skin from the sun. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo