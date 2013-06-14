Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 14, 2013

<p>A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army points his weapon through a hole as he uses a camera to photograph the scene outside in Deir al-Zor, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Yarnbombers Purl 1(L) and Knit 1display some of the guerilla knitting and crocheting which they plan to use when they target next week's G8 summit, in the Mourne Mountains, near Newcastle, Northern Island, June 13, 2013. Yarnbombing uses knitting or crochet work to make a statement in public, rather than graffiti or street art. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A policeman stands guard next to a component of the Shenzhou-10 manned spacecraft which was found in Badain Jaran Desert after the launch, in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A boy cries as he sits inside a vehicle after being rescued from a sari embroidery factory in Kathmandu, a day after the World Day against Child Labour, in Nepal, June 13, 2013. A total of 39 children who were rescued from the factory were taken to a transit home by Central Child Welfare Board and will be handed over to their respective families. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Women sunbathe next to a swimming pool during a sunny and hot day in Madrid, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A boy covered in reef-mud reacts as he stands with other boys in the village of Ambo on South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati, May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Sikh men ride a jeep during a heavy rain shower in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, India, June 13, 2013. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica arrives in an electric Formula 1 car during the IAAF Diamond League athletics competition at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vegard Grott/NTB Scanpix</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A scaled replica of the "Rubber Duck" by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is seen along a street next to a vendor waiting for customers in Shanghai, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Protesters supporting Edward Snowden, a contractor at the National Security Agency, hold a photo of Snowden during a demonstration outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Young Palestinians take part in a military-style exercise during a summer camp organized by Hamas in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A herdsman riding a horse directs a large herd of cattle, sheep and goat as they migrate to the summer pasturing areas at a mountainous region in Altay Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Boys play at a sea wall as waves crash over it during a monsoon rain shower in Mumbai, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>An employee of Japanese toymaker CCP Co. looks at the company's "NANO-FALCON", which is the world's smallest infrared remote-controlled helicopter, at the International Toy Show in Tokyo, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama covers himself in his robes as he talks at a media conference in Sydney, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker falls into the Spurs bench as Tim Duncan (L) looks on during the second quarter during play against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their NBA Finals series in San Antonio, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Saeed Jalili holds his picture after a rally in Tehran, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yalda Moayeri</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>German pianist Davide Martello is surrounded by anti-government protesters as he performs in Istanbul's Taksim square, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A police officer shoots teargas, so as to disperse student demonstrators, during a protest against the government's plan to raise fuel prices in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi consoles Teresa Rousseau (3rd L), whose daughter was slain Sandy Hook Elementary School teacher Lauren Rousseau, during a news conference about gun violence legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>An application for an index number to the New York County Clerk pertaining to divorce documents filed by News Corp. Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi Deng Murdoch is seen at the State Supreme Courthouse in New York, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>England's Stuart Broad dives in to make his ground as Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (L) removes the bails during the ICC Champions Trophy group A match at The Oval cricket ground, London, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

