<p>President Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>A hotel guest swims in the pool of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark overlooking the haze covered skyline of Singapore, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel price in Makassar, in the South Sulawesi province. Indonesia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army react as they fire a home-made rocket towards forces loyal to the Syrian regime in Deir al-Zor, Syria, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Anti-government protesters hold a demonstration in central Istanbul, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>An injured demonstrator sits in a police van after he was arrested during a protest against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Nepalese farmer cover themselves from the rain while planting rice saplings in the rice paddy field in Khokana, Lalitpur, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Campaigners wearing giant heads resembling the G8 nations leaders, wave as they arrive on a replica Viking longboat, during a protest near the G8 Summit media centre in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013 REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Show co-host Giuliana Rancic holds the microphone for Miss Utah Marissa Powell as she competes in the question portion during the Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar, Bangladesh, June 4, 2013. Akhter used to work in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza. She is now unemployed and shares a two-room slum house with eight people, including her parents and two young children. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>A woman gestures at police officers blocking a street during a protest in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, June 17, 2013. The residents of Boeung Kak Lake have been embroiled in a long-running land dispute with a real estate development firm in the capital, and are also appealing for the release of another resident, Yorm Bopha, from prison. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>A woman washes dishes in the fading winter sunlight near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, South Africa, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Demonstrators wear "Free Pussy Riot" balaclavas as they protest at the security fence surrounding the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Riot policemen try to help a protester who was injured during clashes in Kennedy street in central Ankara, Turkey, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>A woman enters a radio studio inside the state broadcaster ERT headquarters in Athens, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Nigeria's Brown Ideye celebrates after an own goal by Tahiti's Jonathan Tehau during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>President Obama reacts as the sun comes out as he works alongside Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and students on a school project about the G8 summit during a visit to the Enniskillen Integrated Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/POOL</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Toronto Blue Jays Melky Cabrera is out at second base as Colorado Rockies' D.J. LeMahieu turns a double play in the first inning of their MLB interleague game in Toronto, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Men ride on a motorbike as a Free Syrian Army fighter walks near damaged buildings in Kefr Hamra, Aleppo, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sits with children during his visit at a machine factory run by Huh Chul-yong in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Tahiti's goalkeeper Xavier Samin (bottom) stops Nigeria's Anthony Ujah from scoring during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the graduation ceremony for The Order of Rio Branco at the Rio Branco Institute, in Itamaraty Palace, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan celebrates as he catches Australia's Clint McKay and his team qualify for the semi final in the ICC Champions Trophy group A match at The Oval cricket ground, London, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

<p>Pope Francis attends the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese of Rome at the Vatican, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

