Editor's choice
A controlled burn demonstration in a constructed room blazes away, setting a mannequin standing in front of it on fire, during a media open house at the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Laboratory Center in Beltsville, Maryland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A member of the Free Syrian Army sits with his weapon inside a house in Aleppo's al-Sayyid Ali neighborhood, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Police uses a baton to control demonstrators as they protest against the Confederation's Cup and the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Oxfam activists depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in a media event to highlight world hunger during the G8 summit, at Enniskillen Golf Course in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
NATO soldiers take cover from dust and debris from a Chinook helicopter landing after a security handover ceremony at a military academy outside Kabul, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A mannequin is placed during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man reads a race card during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Andean man talks to a police officer during a march against Newmont Mining's Conga project in Peru's Cajamarca region, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Graca Machel, wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, arrives at the hospital where her husband is being treated in Pretoria, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers from Troqueleria Del Norte, die-manufacturers for the automotive sector, clash with riot police during an eviction in Sondika, 12 km (7 miles) from Bilbao June 18, 2013. 70 members of the workforce were evicted on Tuesday after occupying the factory for nearly two months and blocking an earlier attempt by the company's former owners and current proprietors of the building to expel them. The company went into liquidation in 2012 and its owners owe 18 million euros in taxes, according to representatives of the workers committee. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man sweeps the red carpet as the honor guard awaits the arrival of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon, Portugal, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
An Afghan shopkeeper removes the broken window glass of his shop near the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne (top) jumps over Spain's Asier Illarramendi during their European Under-21 Championship final soccer match at Teddy Kollek Stadium in Jerusalem, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man sunbathes between the shadows of two buildings on Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A camel and jockey ride past the finish line as heavy dust is seen during a camel race, an annual event organised for desert dwellers, in the desert of Aleghan, north of Saudi Arabia, in Tabuk, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Spain's players celebrate their victory against Italy in the European Under-21 championship final soccer match at Teddy Kollek Stadium in Jerusalem, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A couple sit together as two men use their mobile phones by a fountain in Trafalgar Square in London, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Turkey Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a conference in Ankara, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man sunbathes as two men walk in a park during a warm day in Brussels, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Smuggled bear paws are seen at the China-Russia border in Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 15, 2013. Two Russians were arrested for smuggling 213 bear paws into China at a China-Russia land border, according to the Chinese customs police's recent announcement. REUTERS/Stringer
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touches hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they walk with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Giorgi Placintario caresses his nephew's puppy "Leo" as he sits next to the few belongings he was able to salvage before his shack was demolished in the shanty town settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Protesters shout anti-government slogans during a demonstration in central Sofia, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Texas Rangers' Ian Kinsler slides into home plate for a run as Oakland Athletics' John Jaso is unable to complete the tag in the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
