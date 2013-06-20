Editor's choice
A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Brazilian law enforcement chase demonstrators during protests ahead of the Confederations Cup match between Brazil and Mexico outside the stadium of Fortaleza, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of Brazilian law enforcement chase demonstrators during protests ahead of the Confederations Cup match between Brazil and Mexico outside the stadium of Fortaleza, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A helicopter participates in the "Eager Lion" military exercises at Al Quweira near Aqaba city, south of Amman, Jordan, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A helicopter participates in the "Eager Lion" military exercises at Al Quweira near Aqaba city, south of Amman, Jordan, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the National Union of the Elderly hits a police officer during a protest in front of the Nicaraguan Institute of Social Security building in Managua, Nicaragua, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A member of the National Union of the Elderly hits a police officer during a protest in front of the Nicaraguan Institute of Social Security building in Managua, Nicaragua, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
An airplane passes by the moon in its waxing gibbous phase in the sky over Hoboken, New Jersey, June 19, 2013. On Sunday, a perigee moon will coincide with a full moon when it will pass by the earth at its closest point in 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more
An airplane passes by the moon in its waxing gibbous phase in the sky over Hoboken, New Jersey, June 19, 2013. On Sunday, a perigee moon will coincide with a full moon when it will pass by the earth at its closest point in 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A soldier fires a rocket propelled grenade after gunmen attacked the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A soldier fires a rocket propelled grenade after gunmen attacked the United Nations compound in the Somali capital Mogadishu, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 of their NBA Finals in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool
San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan shoots over Miami Heat center Chris Bosh during Game 6 of their NBA Finals in Miami, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin C. Cox/Pool
A priest baptises a child at Novopyatigorsk lake near the Russian southern town of Pyatigorsk, Russia, June 19, 2013. About 80 people were baptized by a Russian orthodox church during the ceremony on Wednesday. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A priest baptises a child at Novopyatigorsk lake near the Russian southern town of Pyatigorsk, Russia, June 19, 2013. About 80 people were baptized by a Russian orthodox church during the ceremony on Wednesday. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Young Palestinians take part in a military-style graduation ceremony organized by the Hamas movement in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Young Palestinians take part in a military-style graduation ceremony organized by the Hamas movement in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 19, 2013. . REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Czech Republic's Foreign Minister and chairman of the TOP09 Party Karel Schwarzenberg naps during a parliament session in Prague, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Czech Republic's Foreign Minister and chairman of the TOP09 Party Karel Schwarzenberg naps during a parliament session in Prague, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis hugs a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis hugs a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles to supporters as she leaves the National League for Democracy party headquarters after attending her 68th birthday ceremony in Yangon, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles to supporters as she leaves the National League for Democracy party headquarters after attending her 68th birthday ceremony in Yangon, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Actors John Goodman and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait while promoting the animated film "Monsters University" in Beverly Hills, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors John Goodman and Billy Crystal pose for a portrait while promoting the animated film "Monsters University" in Beverly Hills, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Obama raise their glasses in a toast during a dinner at the Chralottenburg Castle in Berlin, June 19, 2013. " REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Obama raise their glasses in a toast during a dinner at the Chralottenburg Castle in Berlin, June 19, 2013. " REUTERS/Michael Sohn/Pool
A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man takes a break as he sits with his dog on a scooter in Istanbul, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Straw hats are placed on the floor in the sun light before being shaped by artisans inside a hat store in Celendin in Peru's northern region of Cajamarca, June 18, 2013. Celendin province is famous in the region for its handmade hats, which are woven...more
Straw hats are placed on the floor in the sun light before being shaped by artisans inside a hat store in Celendin in Peru's northern region of Cajamarca, June 18, 2013. Celendin province is famous in the region for its handmade hats, which are woven with local straws and worn by most farmers in its towns, who believe that wearing a quality straw hat is important to create a good image. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A member of the rescue operation team of Sashastra Seema Bal, or Armed Border Force, walks towards the officers training center damaged by floods at their campus in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish...more
A member of the rescue operation team of Sashastra Seema Bal, or Armed Border Force, walks towards the officers training center damaged by floods at their campus in Srinagar in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers stand in a line across a road facing demonstrators during a protest by students, and members of the "Free Pass" movement, to demand improvements be made to the public transport system, at the bus station in the centre of Brasilia,...more
Police officers stand in a line across a road facing demonstrators during a protest by students, and members of the "Free Pass" movement, to demand improvements be made to the public transport system, at the bus station in the centre of Brasilia, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen inside a building in the old city of Aleppo, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen inside a building in the old city of Aleppo, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Afghan security forces escort a captured suspected Taliban insurgent during an operation in Sorkhrod district of Jalalabad province, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces escort a captured suspected Taliban insurgent during an operation in Sorkhrod district of Jalalabad province, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Parwiz
A demonstrator jumps over trash set afire during protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama
A demonstrator jumps over trash set afire during protests against poor public services, police violence and government corruption, in Sao Paulo, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Victor Moriyama
Members of an honour guard stand in line as they prepare for a welcoming ceremony for visiting Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Members of an honour guard stand in line as they prepare for a welcoming ceremony for visiting Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.