Maria del Carmen reacts after learning that her eviction has been postponed, in Gijon, northern Spain, June 20, 2013. Maria del Carmen is unemployed and lives with her son on the 400 euros ($528) per month which she gets from the state. In 2010, she began having problems paying her mortgage. Her eviction, which was scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to July 31 with the help of anti-eviction activists, local media reported. The signs read, "Stop evictions" (top) and "Finance companies, builders, banks, who will rescue me?" REUTERS/Eloy Alonso