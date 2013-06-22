Edition:
Pictures | Sat Jun 22, 2013

<p>People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People and soldiers cover their faces as an army helicopter lands during rescue operations at Badrinath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Bartenders hold beverages as they wait for guests before the "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Bartenders hold beverages as they wait for guests before the "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bartenders hold beverages as they wait for guests before the "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

A man longboards through a flooded downtown street in Calgary, Alberta June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick

<p>Members of Sheikh Ali Khatib battalion use a sewage pipe to peek at Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

Members of Sheikh Ali Khatib battalion use a sewage pipe to peek at Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Members of Sheikh Ali Khatib battalion use a sewage pipe to peek at Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

<p>Two women sunbathe on the shore of the Vistula River in Warsaw June21, as temperatures soar to over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Two women sunbathe on the shore of the Vistula River in Warsaw June21, as temperatures soar to over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Two women sunbathe on the shore of the Vistula River in Warsaw June21, as temperatures soar to over 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) REUTERS/Peter Andrews

<p>People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People take part in a group yoga practice on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Friday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National Congress in Brasilia June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National Congress in Brasilia June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Demonstrators protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the National Congress in Brasilia June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Police detain a student protester after he and fellow protesters attempted to enter the governor's office to oppose hikes in fuel prices in Surabaya, East Java province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rayhan Alifian</p>

Police detain a student protester after he and fellow protesters attempted to enter the governor's office to oppose hikes in fuel prices in Surabaya, East Java province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rayhan Alifian

Police detain a student protester after he and fellow protesters attempted to enter the governor's office to oppose hikes in fuel prices in Surabaya, East Java province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rayhan Alifian

<p>A window washer uses a squeegee to clean windows on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A window washer uses a squeegee to clean windows on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A window washer uses a squeegee to clean windows on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>U.S. Forest Service photo shows fire rising over the West Fork Complex in Colorado taken on June 20, 2013. REUTERS/The Pike Hotshots/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters</p>

U.S. Forest Service photo shows fire rising over the West Fork Complex in Colorado taken on June 20, 2013. REUTERS/The Pike Hotshots/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

U.S. Forest Service photo shows fire rising over the West Fork Complex in Colorado taken on June 20, 2013. REUTERS/The Pike Hotshots/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters

<p>A road roller crushes smuggled elephant tusks, that had been confiscated, at the Parks and Wildlife center in Quezon City, Metro Manila on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A road roller crushes smuggled elephant tusks, that had been confiscated, at the Parks and Wildlife center in Quezon City, Metro Manila on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A road roller crushes smuggled elephant tusks, that had been confiscated, at the Parks and Wildlife center in Quezon City, Metro Manila on June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>An airline passenger arrives as riot police control access to Guarulhos International Airport to prevent demonstrators from entering, during an anti-government protest on the outskirts of Sao Paulo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Junior Lago</p>

An airline passenger arrives as riot police control access to Guarulhos International Airport to prevent demonstrators from entering, during an anti-government protest on the outskirts of Sao Paulo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Junior Lago

An airline passenger arrives as riot police control access to Guarulhos International Airport to prevent demonstrators from entering, during an anti-government protest on the outskirts of Sao Paulo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Junior Lago

<p>A model presents a creation by Marchesa at "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A model presents a creation by Marchesa at "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A model presents a creation by Marchesa at "Americans In China" fashion show, presenting the creations of former CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America)/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, at the Ming Dynasty City Wall Relics Park in Beijing June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>An aerial view of burning lands in Palalawan district in Riau province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fikih Nauli</p>

An aerial view of burning lands in Palalawan district in Riau province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fikih Nauli

An aerial view of burning lands in Palalawan district in Riau province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Fikih Nauli

<p>A member of the Mongolian army attends a political rally in Baganuur, 130 km (80 miles) east of Ulan Bator, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A member of the Mongolian army attends a political rally in Baganuur, 130 km (80 miles) east of Ulan Bator, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A member of the Mongolian army attends a political rally in Baganuur, 130 km (80 miles) east of Ulan Bator, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Former England soccer captain David Beckham reacts as he plays with a child suffering from congenital heart disease during a visit to a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A fan cries after she unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Justin Bieber in Vienna June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>A demonstrator (C) wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a flower during an anti-government protest in Fortaleza June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A demonstrator (C) wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a flower during an anti-government protest in Fortaleza June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

A demonstrator (C) wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds a flower during an anti-government protest in Fortaleza June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>Rescue workers use an excavator to scour through the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Rescue workers use an excavator to scour through the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Rescue workers use an excavator to scour through the debris of a collapsed residential building in Mumbra, in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Students prepare to sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Students prepare to sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Students prepare to sleep on mats laid out on the floor inside a gymnasium at Huazhong Normal University in Wuhan, Hubei province June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman cries as her husband is put on a stretcher by soldiers from an army helicopter, during a rescue operation at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Workers clean the facade of the ArtScience Museum in the haze, as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) climbs up to 401 at local time 12pm (0400 GMT), in Singapore June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Workers clean the facade of the ArtScience Museum in the haze, as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) climbs up to 401 at local time 12pm (0400 GMT), in Singapore June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Workers clean the facade of the ArtScience Museum in the haze, as the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) climbs up to 401 at local time 12pm (0400 GMT), in Singapore June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

