Flames burning a palm oil plantation light up the area as the moon shines in the sky in haze-hit Bangko Pusako district in Rokan Hilir, Indonesia's Riau province, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A protester prepares to throw stones at riot police on a street near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

People ride the Luna Park Swing Ride as the Super Moon rises on Coney Island, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Italy's Mario Balotelli (L) reacts as Brazil's David Luiz fouls him during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Palestinians watch the result of "Arab Idol" in the West Bank city of Ramallah June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

The Bow River over flows its banks into the downtown core and residential areas in Calgary, Alberta June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A man holding a Brazilian flag walks near soccer balls marked with red crosses planted by members of NGO Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) as a protest in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Protesters try to stop an armored crowd control truck from which the riot police fire water cannon at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A demonstrator embraces a police commander in a gesture of peace during a protest in Salvador, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A demonstrator embraces a police commander in a gesture of peace during a protest in Salvador, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

New York Yankees shortstop Jayson Nix flies over Tampa Bay Rays runner Wil Myers (bottom) after forcing him out at second base in the ninth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

FaraDiva, a drag queen, adjusts his stockings next to a friend, before participating in the Gay Pride Parade in Lisbon June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Japan's goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima dives for the ball as a header by Mexico's Andres Guardado (bottom L) hits the goalpost during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

An emergency rescue worker assists an actor posing as an injured passenger during the Full-Scale Exercise aircraft disaster simulation training drill at LaGuardia Airport (LGA), in the Queens borough of New York June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Youths throw flour at each other during the "Battle with Flour" flash mob on the banks of the Dnipro River in Kiev June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A customer sits near weapons displayed at Abu Mohammad's gunsmith shop, in the city of Aleppo June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (C) celebrates his goal on the Boston Bruins with teammates Duncan Keith (L) and Jonathan Toews (R) and a group of fans behind the glass during the second period in Game 5 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series in Chicago, Illinois, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Villagers rest on an oil well as a fire burns a palm oil plantation at the haze hit Bangko Pusako district in Rokan Hilir, in Indonesia's Riau province June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A pilgrim (in yellow) who was stranded in Uttarakhand reacts after meeting her relatives at a railway station in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Protesters clash with law enforcement troops during a demonstration outside Mineirao stadium, where the Confederations Cup soccer match between Japan and Mexico is taking place, in Belo Horizonte June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner fails to catch a grand slam home run by Tampa Bay Rays batter Wil Myers as right fielder Ichiro Suzuki (31) watches the play in the sixth inning of their Major League Baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L, front) and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Sergei Ivanov (R, front) attend a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany in 1941 at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin walls in Moscow, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

British and Irish Lions' Sam Warburton (holding the ball) is tackled by Australia's Ben Alexander during their rugby union test match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane June 22, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

A protester tries to calm down another as they stand in front of a riot police line near Taksim Square in Istanbul June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Soldiers try to repair a temporary footbridge over River Alaknanda after it was destroyed, during rescue operations in Govindghat in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Sunday, June 23, 2013

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 22 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 21 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 20 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 19 2013

