Supporters of N. Udval, Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party's (MPRP) candidate for Mongolian president, attend a rally at an industrial complex in Baganuur, 130km (81 miles) east of Ulan Bator, June 21, 2013. N. Udval, 59, is the country's first female presidential candidate Mongolia's political history. Udval, a doctor who currently serves as health minister, is running against her boss, Ts.Elbegdorj, the current president and a member of the Democratic Party. REUTERS/Carlos Barria