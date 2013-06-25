Edition:
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon in al-Jdeideh neighbourhood in the old city of Aleppo, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>A woman cries in pain she is carried by soldiers from an army helicopter during a rescue operation following flash flooding at Joshimath in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Bullet casings are seen on a street , during clashes with gunmen of hardline Sunni Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>A North Korean soldier stands in front of a window along the banks of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>Laborers work at a mine believed to contain gold in Minna, Nigeria, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde</p>

<p>United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy, actress Angelina Jolie, listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>A Palestinian man adjusts a lamp as he works inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>A lone tree stands out amongst a patch of burnt land, in the haze hit Bangko Pusako district in Rokan Hilir, on Indonesia's Riau province, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

<p>Relatives embrace each other as they race on horses through a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, on the Spanish Balearic Island of Menorca, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo</p>

<p>An empty passenger seat believed to be reserved by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seen on a plane to Cuba in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A fighter with the Tuareg separatist group MNLA (National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad) stands guard outside the local regional assembly, where members of the rebel group met with the Malian army, the UN mission in Mali and French army officers, in Kidal, Mali, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Adama Diarra</p>

<p>Two men carrying a canoe walk on a muddy street after the community of Bowness was flooded by the Bow River in Calgary, Alberta, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Melissa Renwick</p>

<p>Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable rigged 1,400 feet across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>George Zimmerman waits for his defense counsel to arrive in Seminole circuit court on the opening day of his trial in Sanford, Florida, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool</p>

<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Steve Darcis of Belgium at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>A man walks near the waterlogged streets of Bashantapur Durbar Square, during a rain shower in Kathmandu, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A 61-year-old cleaner Li Rong is seen carried out by rescuers from the site of a fire at his house in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, June 23, 2013. Li Rong's grandchildren were playing with fire at home before the accident, according to their neighbors. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A woman sleeps in between patients suffering from dengue fever at a hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

<p>Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng prepares himself before an interview with Reuters in Taipei, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>The sun rises as people walk past a Pretoria hospital where former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Chicago Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw lies on the ice after a hit by in the face by a puck against the Boston Bruins during the first period in Game 6 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals series in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A Palestinian boy pours water onto his body on the beach of Gaza City, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter dives into a swimming pool inside a house in the old city of Aleppo, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

