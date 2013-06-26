Edition:
<p>A worker pours water to extinguish a fire that is burning through his pineapple plantation in the haze-affected district of Tanah Putih in Rokan Hilir, Indonesia's Riau province, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

<p>A North Korean soldier stands guard along the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

<p>Onlookers applaud as a news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Palestinian girls play during U.N.-run summer fun games weeks in Gaza City, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles tennis match against Mandy Minella of Luxembourg at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

<p>A barge carries recyclable waste along the East River near Manhattan, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Zoran Milich</p>

<p>A female member of the Ahbab Al-Mustafa Battalion stands on a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon as she undergoes military training in Aleppo's Salaheddine district , June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

<p>Diana Smith, crime scene technician for the Sanford Police Department, shows the jury a bag of Skittles, which was collected as evidence at the crime scene, during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool</p>

<p>Silvio Berlusconi's girlfriend Francesca Pascale arrives at a demonstration against Berlusconi's seven-year jail sentence downtown Rome, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

<p>Brazil's national soccer team player Lucas kicks the ball during a training session in Belo Horizonte, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan cheer as he addresses the members of parliament from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at Turkish parliament in Ankara, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Kashmiri men fish from the weed-covered Dal Lake in Srinagar, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A woman sunbathes on Boa Viagem Beach during low tide in Recife, Brazil, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

<p>Andrew Shaw of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates with the Stanley Cup in the locker room after his team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game Six of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Sandford/Pool</p>

<p>Opposition Democratic Progressive Party legislators (in green vests) scuffle with ruling Nationalist Party legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, June 25, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Zookeeper Katie Hrynewich jokes for cameras while cleaning out an animal enclosure at the Calgary Zoo in Calgary, Alberta June 25, 2013. The zoo was heavily damaged when flood waters from the Bow and Elbow Rivers spilled into the park. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters sit on a road during a demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

<p>Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia holds up the ball for home plate umpire Chris Conroy to see after Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Molina slid safely home during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

<p>A Palestinian boy looks on through a fabric sheet as he takes part in a summer camp organized by the Hamas movement in Gaza City, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Alison Riske of the U.S. serves to Romina Oprandi of Switzerland in their women's singles tennis match on court 10 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Wang Jing (C), HKND Group chairman, arrives for a news conference in Beijing, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Justin Bieber performs at Staples Center during his Believe Tour in Los Angeles, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

