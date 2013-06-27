Edition:
<p>A student is hit by a jet of water sprayed by riot police during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system, in Santiago, Chile, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Vera</p>

<p>Michael Knaapen (L) and his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>A masked protester throws a molotov cocktail during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Vera</p>

<p>Astronauts (L-R) Zhang Xiaoguang, Nie Haisheng and Wang Yaping salute after returning to earth in the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft at its main landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A horse is tied as part of its training to be a racing horse at an area of grasslands located 43 miles from the Mongolian capital city Ulan Bator, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A receptionist talks on a phone while a picture of former U.S. NSA contractor Edward Snowden is shown on the television screen in the Capsule Hotel "Air Express" at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

<p>A worker covers her face as a photographer takes pictures of her at the factory where Chip Starnes, president of Florida-based Speciality Medical Supplies, is being detained at in the outskirts of Beijing June 26, 2013. Starnes, a U.S. executive held captive by workers in his Beijing factory since Friday, said the dispute that has kept him behind the plant's barred windows was a misunderstanding over pay. Starnes said his lawyers were in talks with the workers with mediation from the district labour administration and labour union. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Soccer balls marked with red crosses float after being kicked as a protest by members of NGO Rio de Paz (Rio Peace) into the fountain in front of National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom</p>

<p>Former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn is surrounded journalists as he attends a French Senate commission inquiry on the role of banks in tax evasion in Paris, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel search for flood victims in a damaged house in Uttarkashi in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/ITBP/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>Posters of missing people, caused by the flash floods and landslides, are placed on a gate as an Indian Air Force helicopter lands at a base in Dehradun, in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, India, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Paramilitary soldiers and police officers gather at the site of a bomb blast in Karachi, Pakistan, June 26, 2013. An explosion targeting the convoy of Sindh High Court judge Maqbool Baqar occurred near Karachi's Burns Road area, killing seven and wounding several others, local media reported. Baqar, who was critically injured, was admitted to hospital for treatment while his driver was killed, said the police. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

<p>New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is arraigned on charges of murder and weapons violations in Attleborough, Massachusetts, after being arrested, June 26, 2013.REUTERS/Mike George/Pool</p>

<p>A woman wears an earring bearing the image of ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia slips during her women's singles tennis match against Michelle Larcher De Brito of Portugal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A tourist reads near a window with a view of Malaysia's haze-covered landmark Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

<p>Dustin Brown of Germany drops his racquet during his men's singles tennis match against Lleyton Hewitt of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Paul Burman, 46, drinks a beer at the Stone Circle on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar (12) jumps for the ball in a crowd of players during their Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match against Uruguay at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Jason Howe, 48, and Adrian Perez (L), 48, who were married in Spain, and again in California, hold their one-year-old twin daughters Clara (R) and Olivia at a playground in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy poses for a portrait as she promotes her new album "Little French Songs" in New York, June 25, 2013. Bruni-Sarkozy is the former first lady of France and will be touring her new album. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A man casts his vote at a polling station during Mongolia's presidential elections in Bayanchandmani, north east of Ulan Bator, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Wounded Libyan intelligence officer Gomha Masrati is evacuated from the scene of a car bomb explosion in Benghazi, June 26, 2013. A bomb planted on the car driven by Masrati exploded, wounding him in the legs. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>Passengers lie on the floor at the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 26, 2013.REUTERS/Stringer</p>

