Pictures | Fri Jun 28, 2013

<p>A man stands facing riot police holding shields before the Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match between Spain and Italy at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A man stands facing riot police holding shields before the Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match between Spain and Italy at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Friday, June 28, 2013

A man stands facing riot police holding shields before the Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match between Spain and Italy at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>A former member of the Salvadoran army is hit by pepper spray as he tries to climb over a barricade during a protest outside a hotel where local congress members were meeting in San Salvador, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A former member of the Salvadoran army is hit by pepper spray as he tries to climb over a barricade during a protest outside a hotel where local congress members were meeting in San Salvador, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Friday, June 28, 2013

A former member of the Salvadoran army is hit by pepper spray as he tries to climb over a barricade during a protest outside a hotel where local congress members were meeting in San Salvador, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>An Israeli soldier of the paratrooper brigade covers his face with a kippah, or skullcap, as he takes a break during a march near Jerusalem, marking the completion of their advanced training, at the end of which they receive their red paratrooper beret, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

An Israeli soldier of the paratrooper brigade covers his face with a kippah, or skullcap, as he takes a break during a march near Jerusalem, marking the completion of their advanced training, at the end of which they receive their red paratrooper beret, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, June 28, 2013

An Israeli soldier of the paratrooper brigade covers his face with a kippah, or skullcap, as he takes a break during a march near Jerusalem, marking the completion of their advanced training, at the end of which they receive their red paratrooper beret, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Burning vehicles are seen at the site of a fire in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 27, 2013. A 16-ton tank truck rolled over after an accident, setting parked cars and a nearby apartment building ablaze. REUTERS/Sergey Khodanov</p>

Burning vehicles are seen at the site of a fire in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 27, 2013. A 16-ton tank truck rolled over after an accident, setting parked cars and a nearby apartment building ablaze. REUTERS/Sergey Khodanov

Friday, June 28, 2013

Burning vehicles are seen at the site of a fire in Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 27, 2013. A 16-ton tank truck rolled over after an accident, setting parked cars and a nearby apartment building ablaze. REUTERS/Sergey Khodanov

<p>A woman stands next to Spanish police keeping guard outside the High Court where former ruling People's Party treasurer Luis Barcenas appeared for questioning in Madrid, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A woman stands next to Spanish police keeping guard outside the High Court where former ruling People's Party treasurer Luis Barcenas appeared for questioning in Madrid, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Friday, June 28, 2013

A woman stands next to Spanish police keeping guard outside the High Court where former ruling People's Party treasurer Luis Barcenas appeared for questioning in Madrid, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Youths gather outside the Nelson Mandela National Museum, the home where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela had lived from 1946 to 1962, in Soweto, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Youths gather outside the Nelson Mandela National Museum, the home where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela had lived from 1946 to 1962, in Soweto, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Friday, June 28, 2013

Youths gather outside the Nelson Mandela National Museum, the home where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela had lived from 1946 to 1962, in Soweto, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>A demonstrator is pushed by a policeman during a protest blocking the access to 25 Abril bridge in Lisbon, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A demonstrator is pushed by a policeman during a protest blocking the access to 25 Abril bridge in Lisbon, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, June 28, 2013

A demonstrator is pushed by a policeman during a protest blocking the access to 25 Abril bridge in Lisbon, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled planes, designed in the form of people, characters and objects, for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled planes, designed in the form of people, characters and objects, for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Friday, June 28, 2013

A radio-controlled Superman plane, flown by designer Otto Dieffenbach, passes the moon during a test flight in San Diego, June 27, 2013. Otto and business partner Ed Hanley are a small start-up company that creates flying radio-controlled planes, designed in the form of people, characters and objects, for commercial and promotional uses. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A demonstrator is helped by another after being affected by tear gas during a protest near the Estadio Castelao where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy was being played, in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A demonstrator is helped by another after being affected by tear gas during a protest near the Estadio Castelao where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy was being played, in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Friday, June 28, 2013

A demonstrator is helped by another after being affected by tear gas during a protest near the Estadio Castelao where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy was being played, in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>President Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Ecslaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Ecslaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, June 28, 2013

President Obama is pictured at the 'door of no return' as he visits the Maison Des Ecslaves, the gathering point where African slaves were shipped west until the mid-19th century, at Goree Island near Dakar, Senegal, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Protesters throw pink paint at the police by the entrance to Kosovo's parliament and government buildings June 27, 2013. Hundreds of ethnic Albanians protesting against normalizing ties with neighbouring Serbia clashed with riot police in front of the government and parliament buildings in Kosovo's capital. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

Protesters throw pink paint at the police by the entrance to Kosovo's parliament and government buildings June 27, 2013. Hundreds of ethnic Albanians protesting against normalizing ties with neighbouring Serbia clashed with riot police in front of the government and parliament buildings in Kosovo's capital. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Friday, June 28, 2013

Protesters throw pink paint at the police by the entrance to Kosovo's parliament and government buildings June 27, 2013. Hundreds of ethnic Albanians protesting against normalizing ties with neighbouring Serbia clashed with riot police in front of the government and parliament buildings in Kosovo's capital. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

<p>Serena Williams reacts to hitting a shot into the net during her women's singles tennis match against Caroline Garcia of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Serena Williams reacts to hitting a shot into the net during her women's singles tennis match against Caroline Garcia of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, June 28, 2013

Serena Williams reacts to hitting a shot into the net during her women's singles tennis match against Caroline Garcia of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, June 28, 2013

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Senegalese performers wait along the motorcade route as President Obama arrives to meet with Senegal's President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Senegalese performers wait along the motorcade route as President Obama arrives to meet with Senegal's President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, June 28, 2013

Senegalese performers wait along the motorcade route as President Obama arrives to meet with Senegal's President Macky Sall at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Insects and birds fly in a dump yard as a rag picker collects scraps in New Delhi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Insects and birds fly in a dump yard as a rag picker collects scraps in New Delhi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Friday, June 28, 2013

Insects and birds fly in a dump yard as a rag picker collects scraps in New Delhi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

<p>Spain's Sergio Ramos reacts as he fights for the ball with Italy's Daniele De Rossi and Alberto Aquilani during their Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Spain's Sergio Ramos reacts as he fights for the ball with Italy's Daniele De Rossi and Alberto Aquilani during their Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, June 28, 2013

Spain's Sergio Ramos reacts as he fights for the ball with Italy's Daniele De Rossi and Alberto Aquilani during their Confederations Cup semi-final soccer match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Georgian soldiers attend a farewell ceremony before leaving for Afghanistan in Tbilisi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/Pool</p>

Georgian soldiers attend a farewell ceremony before leaving for Afghanistan in Tbilisi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/Pool

Friday, June 28, 2013

Georgian soldiers attend a farewell ceremony before leaving for Afghanistan in Tbilisi, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/Pool

<p>People wave marriage equality flags in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People wave marriage equality flags in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 28, 2013

People wave marriage equality flags in West Hollywood, California after the United States Supreme Court ruled on California's Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A young girl lies on the floor of Hamleys toy store during the Christmas in June media event highlighting top toy choices, in London, June 27, 2013, REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

A young girl lies on the floor of Hamleys toy store during the Christmas in June media event highlighting top toy choices, in London, June 27, 2013, REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, June 28, 2013

A young girl lies on the floor of Hamleys toy store during the Christmas in June media event highlighting top toy choices, in London, June 27, 2013, REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Mongolia's President Tsakhia Elbegdorj celebrates his re-election with members of his cabinet at Sukhbaatar square in downtown Ulan Bator, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Mongolia's President Tsakhia Elbegdorj celebrates his re-election with members of his cabinet at Sukhbaatar square in downtown Ulan Bator, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, June 28, 2013

Mongolia's President Tsakhia Elbegdorj celebrates his re-election with members of his cabinet at Sukhbaatar square in downtown Ulan Bator, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Greek Orthodox priest Apostolos Stavropoulos, 41, lights a torch inside a mausoleum, during a torchlight rally on the eve of the 69th anniversary of the Distomo massacre committed by the Nazis during World War Two, in the village of Distomo, northwest of Athens, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

Greek Orthodox priest Apostolos Stavropoulos, 41, lights a torch inside a mausoleum, during a torchlight rally on the eve of the 69th anniversary of the Distomo massacre committed by the Nazis during World War Two, in the village of Distomo, northwest of Athens, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, June 28, 2013

Greek Orthodox priest Apostolos Stavropoulos, 41, lights a torch inside a mausoleum, during a torchlight rally on the eve of the 69th anniversary of the Distomo massacre committed by the Nazis during World War Two, in the village of Distomo, northwest of Athens, June 9, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>Members of the Salvation Army pray outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Members of the Salvation Army pray outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, June 28, 2013

Members of the Salvation Army pray outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela is being treated in Pretoria, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Nicola Deaton, 24, at Glastonbury for her second time, poses for a picture on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Nicola Deaton, 24, at Glastonbury for her second time, poses for a picture on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, June 28, 2013

Nicola Deaton, 24, at Glastonbury for her second time, poses for a picture on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Friday, June 28, 2013

Demonstrators put their hands behind their heads after being detained following a confrontation with police during a protest near the Estadio Castelao, where the Confederations Cup semi-final match between Spain and Italy is being played, in Fortaleza, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

