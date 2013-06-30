Editors Choice
A scene of the aftermath of a fire that was set in the headquarters of the Freedom and Justice Party by anti-Mursi protesters during clashes between them and supporters of Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi in Sedy Gaber in Alexandria, June 28, 2013. Egypt's leading religious authority warned of "civil war" on Friday and called for calm after a member of the ruling Muslim Brotherhood was killed ahead of mass rallies aimed at forcing the president to quit. Picture taken June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Australia Wallabies' Israel Folau (L) and British and Irish Lions' George North (11) fight for control of the ball during their rugby union test match at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne June 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) pauses during a joint news conference with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Ronnie Woods and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Honda Moto3 rider Juanfran Guevara of Spain (L) crashes as Honda rider Thomas van Leeuwen from the Netherlands passes by during the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Ashlee Meyer (L) and partner KY Choi sign their marriage license while others wait in line to get married at City Hall in San Francisco, June 29, 2013. Same-sex couples rushed to San Francisco's City Hall on Saturday to be legally married after the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals officially ended California's ban on gay marriage following a landmark ruling at the Supreme Court this week. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members of a church group pray for ailing former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A family inspects their home, which is near the Bilal bin Rabah mosque complex where hardline Sunni cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir was believed to be sheltering with his supporters, in Abra near Sidon, southern Lebanon June 29, 2013. The fighting earlier this week was the deadliest outbreak of violence in Lebanon to be fuelled by the two-year conflict in neighbouring Syria. Some 18 soldiers were killed and dozens of supporters of firebrand cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir also died. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks to his seat past umpire Fergus Murphy during his men's singles tennis match against Jeremy Chardy of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People with LED lights take part in forming a giant pink dot at the Speakers' Corner in Hong Lim Park in Singapore June 29, 2013. About 21,000 people took part in the Pink Dot Sg event to promote acceptance of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) community in Singapore, the organizer said. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Members of the audience and press watch U.S. President Barack Obama from behind the bleachers as he participates in a town hall-style meeting with young African leaders at the University of Johannesburg in Soweto June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Paul Woldu stretches for an errant pass from Edmonton Eskimos' quarterback Mike Reilly (not shown) during their CFL football game in Edmonton June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
Actor John Travolta greets the audience before the premiere of his new movie "Killing Season" at the 48th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in Karlovy Vary June 29, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Protesters holding crossed-out pictures of President Mohamed Mursi chant slogans and wave flags as they ride on a car in Alexandria June 30, 2013. Protesters and members of the Tamarod "rebel" movement on Saturday called for a mass protest as Mursi marks one year in power, and to call for early presidential elections. Mass demonstrations across Egypt on Sunday may determine its future, two and half years after people power toppled a dictator they called Pharaoh and ushered in a democracy crippled by bitter divisions. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man performs at the opening ceremony of a yacht club, which is part of the Avaza resort, on the Caspian Sea in western Turkmenistan June 29, 2013. Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who wields virtually unlimited powers, wants to build a Las Vegas-style resort on the windswept shores of the Caspian Sea. REUTERS/Marat Gurt
Fishermen carry a religious statue of Saint Peter at Chorrillos fishing dock during celebrations for the feast of Saints Peter and Paul in Lima June 29, 2013. Hundreds of devotees of Saint Peter, the patron saint of fishermen, took part in the celebrations with hope that he will aid them to achieve good catches for the rest of the year. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Brazil's player Neymar (R) jokes with a ball next to teammate Thiago Silva during a training session in Rio de Janeiro June 29, 2013. Brazil will play against Spain in their Confederations Cup final soccer match on Sunday. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Participants throw mud at their friend while planting rice saplings in a rice paddy field during Asar Pandra festival in Bhaktapur June 29, 2013. Rice is considered the main staple for Nepalese and is planted during the Nepali month of Asar, which usually lies between June and July, typically seen by locals as an auspicious month for planting rice. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
British and Irish Lions' Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty goal during their rugby union test match against the Australia Wallabies at the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
An archbishop adjusts his mitre ahead of the conferral of the sacred pallium by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican June 29, 2013. Pope Francis conferred the sacred pallium on 35 new metropolitan archbishops during the Holy Mass for the Solemnity of St. Peter and Paul. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A participant speaks with police during the annual Pride London parade which highlights issues of the gay, lesbian and transgender community, London June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Gary Wright and Jon Williams wear light costumes in Shangri La field at Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Female protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave Egyptian flags shout slogans against him and members of the Muslim Brotherhood during a protest at Tahrir square in Cairo June 29, 2013. Mass demonstrations across Egypt on Sunday may determine its future, two and half years after people power toppled a dictator they called Pharaoh and ushered in a democracy crippled by bitter divisions. The protesters' goal again is to unseat a president, this time their first freely elected leader, the Islamist Mursi. Liberal leaders say nearly half the voting population - 22 million people - have signed a petition calling for change. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Miles Turner sits in his wheelchair in his home in Chicago, Illinois, June 9, 2013. Turner, who was shot at least five times on a Chicago sidewalk last October, represents a largely untold side of the gun violence story. It's about the survivors who must live with costly and often permanently debilitating injuries. Picture taken June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
