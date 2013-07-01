Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 1, 2013 | 10:20am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. ...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. REUTERS/Parwiz

Close
1 / 24
<p>People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, July 01, 2013

People take part in the Gay Pride Parade in New York June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
2 / 24
<p>A woman takes pictures of demonstrators during a protest on the streets near the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an array of grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup soccer stadiums and corruption. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A woman takes pictures of demonstrators during a protest on the streets near the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

A woman takes pictures of demonstrators during a protest on the streets near the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an array of grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup soccer stadiums and corruption. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
3 / 24
<p>A barber (R) holds a portable emergency light in his mouth while shaving a customer during a power outage at a low income neighborhood in Karachi June 29, 2013. Since Pakistan's biggest electricity company was privatised, its headquarters have been looted, its employees kidnapped and the government tried to arrest its boss. It's been a roaring success. Power cuts lasting 12 hours a day or more have devastated Pakistan's economy. The only city bucking the trend is the violent megacity of Karachi, Pakistan's financial heart - thanks to Tabish Gauhar and his team at the Karachi Electricity Supply Company (KESC). REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A barber (R) holds a portable emergency light in his mouth while shaving a customer during a power outage at a low income neighborhood in Karachi June 29, 2013. Since Pakistan's biggest electricity company was privatised, its headquarters have been...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

A barber (R) holds a portable emergency light in his mouth while shaving a customer during a power outage at a low income neighborhood in Karachi June 29, 2013. Since Pakistan's biggest electricity company was privatised, its headquarters have been looted, its employees kidnapped and the government tried to arrest its boss. It's been a roaring success. Power cuts lasting 12 hours a day or more have devastated Pakistan's economy. The only city bucking the trend is the violent megacity of Karachi, Pakistan's financial heart - thanks to Tabish Gauhar and his team at the Karachi Electricity Supply Company (KESC). REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
4 / 24
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope will number into the millions by evening and persuade Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to resign. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope will number into the millions by...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather during a demonstration at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope will number into the millions by evening and persuade Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to resign. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
5 / 24
<p>A Bosnian Muslim man wearing traditional clothes sleeps during the anniversary of Ajvatovica in the woods near the central Bosnian village of Prusac June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Muslims climb the mountain to pray at a site where, according to tradition, a miracle happened when a huge rock divided in half after a Muslim man prayed in front of it. The pilgrimage, the biggest for Muslims in Europe, is a 503-year-old tradition. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim man wearing traditional clothes sleeps during the anniversary of Ajvatovica in the woods near the central Bosnian village of Prusac June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Muslims climb the mountain to pray at a site where, according to...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

A Bosnian Muslim man wearing traditional clothes sleeps during the anniversary of Ajvatovica in the woods near the central Bosnian village of Prusac June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Muslims climb the mountain to pray at a site where, according to tradition, a miracle happened when a huge rock divided in half after a Muslim man prayed in front of it. The pilgrimage, the biggest for Muslims in Europe, is a 503-year-old tradition. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 24
<p>A man stands on a beach before the rain during the monsoon season in Colombo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A man stands on a beach before the rain during the monsoon season in Colombo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, July 01, 2013

A man stands on a beach before the rain during the monsoon season in Colombo June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
7 / 24
<p>Worshippers attend a service where prayers were said for ailing anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, at the Meadowland Methodist Church in Soweto June 30, 2013. Former South African president Nelson Mandela's condition remains "critical but stable" but the government hopes the 94-year-old anti-apartheid hero will be out of hospital soon, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Worshippers attend a service where prayers were said for ailing anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, at the Meadowland Methodist Church in Soweto June 30, 2013. Former South African president Nelson Mandela's condition remains "critical but stable"...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Worshippers attend a service where prayers were said for ailing anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, at the Meadowland Methodist Church in Soweto June 30, 2013. Former South African president Nelson Mandela's condition remains "critical but stable" but the government hopes the 94-year-old anti-apartheid hero will be out of hospital soon, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 24
<p>The Pink Ladies pose for photographs at Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

The Pink Ladies pose for photographs at Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, July 01, 2013

The Pink Ladies pose for photographs at Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
9 / 24
<p>A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force soldier prepares a snooker game during an open day at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong June 30, 2013. Shek Kong Barracks was open to the public on Saturday in celebration of the 16th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese sovereignty from British rule. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force soldier prepares a snooker game during an open day at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong June 30, 2013. Shek Kong Barracks was open to the public on Saturday in celebration of the 16th anniversary of the...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

A People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force soldier prepares a snooker game during an open day at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong June 30, 2013. Shek Kong Barracks was open to the public on Saturday in celebration of the 16th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese sovereignty from British rule. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
10 / 24
<p>Win Zaw Oo, 36, has his height measured while posing for a photo during a medical check-up at a clinic in Yangon June 30, 2013. Win Zaw Oo, who stands at 7 feet 5 inches tall, is Myanmar's tallest man, according to his medical team. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Win Zaw Oo, 36, has his height measured while posing for a photo during a medical check-up at a clinic in Yangon June 30, 2013. Win Zaw Oo, who stands at 7 feet 5 inches tall, is Myanmar's tallest man, according to his medical team. REUTERS/Soe Zeya...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Win Zaw Oo, 36, has his height measured while posing for a photo during a medical check-up at a clinic in Yangon June 30, 2013. Win Zaw Oo, who stands at 7 feet 5 inches tall, is Myanmar's tallest man, according to his medical team. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
11 / 24
<p>Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an array of grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup soccer stadiums and corruption. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an array of grievances ranging...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest on the streets of Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Tens of thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets this month in the biggest protests in 20 years, fuelled by an array of grievances ranging from poor public services to the high cost of World Cup soccer stadiums and corruption. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 24
<p>Belarusian women take part in the Rusalle festival (the holiday of mermaids) in the village of Sosny, about 200 km (124 miles) south of Minsk, June 30, 2013. The festival is an ancient tradition originating from pagan times, which women sing and dance around a campfire, throw their wreaths into a river and choose a leader of the mermaids, in a belief that the leader will protect the harvest. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Belarusian women take part in the Rusalle festival (the holiday of mermaids) in the village of Sosny, about 200 km (124 miles) south of Minsk, June 30, 2013. The festival is an ancient tradition originating from pagan times, which women sing and...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Belarusian women take part in the Rusalle festival (the holiday of mermaids) in the village of Sosny, about 200 km (124 miles) south of Minsk, June 30, 2013. The festival is an ancient tradition originating from pagan times, which women sing and dance around a campfire, throw their wreaths into a river and choose a leader of the mermaids, in a belief that the leader will protect the harvest. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
13 / 24
<p>As actors playing cavalry patrol the front line, federal artillery fires upon the confederate lines during Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

As actors playing cavalry patrol the front line, federal artillery fires upon the confederate lines during Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg,...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

As actors playing cavalry patrol the front line, federal artillery fires upon the confederate lines during Pickett's Charge at the finale of the Blue Gray Alliance reenactment during events marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania June 30, 2013. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863, in and near the town of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and was the battle with the highest number of casualties in the Civil War. The Union army defeated a force led by Confederate General Robert E. Lee in what is often described as the turning point of the war. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
14 / 24
<p>Syrian refugees hold a large Syrian opposition flag, with a length of 300 meters, to show their support for the Syrian opposition against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Syrian refugees hold a large Syrian opposition flag, with a length of 300 meters, to show their support for the Syrian opposition against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Syrian refugees hold a large Syrian opposition flag, with a length of 300 meters, to show their support for the Syrian opposition against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
15 / 24
<p>An elderly woman and a man stand next to a reveller at the end of the annual Gay Pride Parade in Panama City June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

An elderly woman and a man stand next to a reveller at the end of the annual Gay Pride Parade in Panama City June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, July 01, 2013

An elderly woman and a man stand next to a reveller at the end of the annual Gay Pride Parade in Panama City June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
16 / 24
<p>President Barack Obama writes in a guest book as he tours Robben Island with first lady Michelle Obama, near Cape Town, June 30, 2013. Under apartheid, Nelson Mandela spent several decades as a political prisoner on Robben Island. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama writes in a guest book as he tours Robben Island with first lady Michelle Obama, near Cape Town, June 30, 2013. Under apartheid, Nelson Mandela spent several decades as a political prisoner on Robben Island. REUTERS/Jason Reed more

Monday, July 01, 2013

President Barack Obama writes in a guest book as he tours Robben Island with first lady Michelle Obama, near Cape Town, June 30, 2013. Under apartheid, Nelson Mandela spent several decades as a political prisoner on Robben Island. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 24
<p>Armed paramilitary policemen run in formation during a gathering to mobilize security operations in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, June 29, 2013. More than a hundred people, riding motorobikes and wielding knives, attacked a police station in China's ethnically divided western region of Xinjiang, state media said on Saturday, in the latest unrest to hit the restive region in the past week. Picture taken June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Armed paramilitary policemen run in formation during a gathering to mobilize security operations in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, June 29, 2013. More than a hundred people, riding motorobikes and wielding knives, attacked a police...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Armed paramilitary policemen run in formation during a gathering to mobilize security operations in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, June 29, 2013. More than a hundred people, riding motorobikes and wielding knives, attacked a police station in China's ethnically divided western region of Xinjiang, state media said on Saturday, in the latest unrest to hit the restive region in the past week. Picture taken June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 24
<p>Broken antenna covers of Former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsberg hill (German for Devil's Mountain) in Berlin, June 30, 2013. The United States taps half a billion phone calls, emails and text messages in Germany in a typical month and has classed its biggest European ally as a target similar to China, according to secret U.S. documents quoted by a German newsmagazine. The revelations of alleged U.S. surveillance program based on documents taken by fugitive former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden have raised a political furore in the United States and abroad over the balance between privacy rights and national security. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Broken antenna covers of Former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsberg hill (German for Devil's Mountain) in Berlin, June 30, 2013. The United States taps half a billion phone calls, emails and text messages in...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Broken antenna covers of Former National Security Agency (NSA) listening station are seen at the Teufelsberg hill (German for Devil's Mountain) in Berlin, June 30, 2013. The United States taps half a billion phone calls, emails and text messages in Germany in a typical month and has classed its biggest European ally as a target similar to China, according to secret U.S. documents quoted by a German newsmagazine. The revelations of alleged U.S. surveillance program based on documents taken by fugitive former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden have raised a political furore in the United States and abroad over the balance between privacy rights and national security. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
19 / 24
<p>Roberto, a man dressed as a traditional Zapotec also known as "Muxe", walks inside a women's bathroom during a traditional party in Mexico City, June 29, 2013. Anthropologists say the tradition of blurring genders among Mexico's indigenous population is centuries old but has been revived in recent decades due to the gay pride movement. The muxes, mostly of ethnic Zapotec descent, are widely respected in southern Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Roberto, a man dressed as a traditional Zapotec also known as "Muxe", walks inside a women's bathroom during a traditional party in Mexico City, June 29, 2013. Anthropologists say the tradition of blurring genders among Mexico's indigenous population...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Roberto, a man dressed as a traditional Zapotec also known as "Muxe", walks inside a women's bathroom during a traditional party in Mexico City, June 29, 2013. Anthropologists say the tradition of blurring genders among Mexico's indigenous population is centuries old but has been revived in recent decades due to the gay pride movement. The muxes, mostly of ethnic Zapotec descent, are widely respected in southern Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
20 / 24
<p>Revelers take part in a tomato fight at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Revelers take part in a tomato fight at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, July 01, 2013

Revelers take part in a tomato fight at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
21 / 24
<p>Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against him and Brotherhood members during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope will number into the millions by evening and persuade Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to resign. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against him and Brotherhood members during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope...more

Monday, July 01, 2013

Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against him and Brotherhood members during a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 30, 2013. Egyptians poured onto the streets on Sunday, swelling crowds that opposition leaders hope will number into the millions by evening and persuade Islamist President Mohamed Mursi to resign. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
22 / 24
<p>Texas Rangers Engel Beltre reacts after a scoring on a collision at home with Cincinnati Reds Devin Mesoraco in the fifth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Arlington, Texas June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone</p>

Texas Rangers Engel Beltre reacts after a scoring on a collision at home with Cincinnati Reds Devin Mesoraco in the fifth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Arlington, Texas June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, July 01, 2013

Texas Rangers Engel Beltre reacts after a scoring on a collision at home with Cincinnati Reds Devin Mesoraco in the fifth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game in Arlington, Texas June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
23 / 24
<p>Brazil's Luiz Gustavo (17) and David Luiz embrace after winning their Confederations Cup final soccer match against Spain at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Brazil's Luiz Gustavo (17) and David Luiz embrace after winning their Confederations Cup final soccer match against Spain at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Monday, July 01, 2013

Brazil's Luiz Gustavo (17) and David Luiz embrace after winning their Confederations Cup final soccer match against Spain at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 30 2013
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 29 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 28 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 27 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast