Editor's Choice
People walk through a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, July 2, 2013. Floods have killed 157 people and left another 16 missing this year by July 1, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators perform during a protest against the deaths of 10 people during a police operation against drug dealers in the Nova Holanda slum in Rio de Janeiro July 2, 2013. According to local media, the deaths, which included a police officer, occurred on June 25 during a police anti-drug operation. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Afghan security forces keep watch as smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, July 2, 2013. Insurgents including a suicide bomber in a truck launched an attack on Tuesday in an area in the north of the Afghan capital used by foreign firms supplying NATO forces in Afghanistan, police said, the latest in a string of raids in Kabul. Four employees of a foreign logistics and supply company were wounded in the attack, a driver for the company and a witness said. Police said at least two attackers were killed. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda (R), demonstrates a possible scenario while questioning witness Sanford police officer Chris Serino at George Zimmerman's second degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 2, 2013. Zimmerman has been charged for the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
A worker helps a chick drink water at a chicken farm in Moca June 22, 2013. A ban by its neighbour Haiti on the importation of Dominican chickens and eggs since June 7 last year has caused a crisis in the industry, according to Dominican government sources, as they try to negotiate a lifting of the measure that Haitian authorities admit was imposed due to the loss of import tax revenue. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo July 2, 2013. Egypt's army reprised its role as hero in a new act of the country's political drama on Monday with a move celebrated by protesters as a decisive blow against an unpopular president just two and half years after the military unseated his predecessor. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a drill during a protest at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 2, 2013. Egypt's army has plans to push Mursi aside and suspend the constitution after an all but impossible ultimatum it has given the Islamist president expires in less than 24 hours, military sources told Reuters on Tuesday. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A member of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stands next to a 'ger', a traditional Mongolian tent, at a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. The group has rebranded itself as an environmentalist organisation fighting pollution by foreign-owned mines, seeking legitimacy as it sends Swastika-wearing members to check mining permits. Over the past years, ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in the country and among those garnering attention is Tsagaan Khass, which has recently shifted its focus from activities such as attacks on women it accuses of consorting with foreign men to environmental issues, with the stated goal of protecting Mongolia from foreign mining interests. This ultra-nationalist group was founded in the 1990s and currently has 100-plus members. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Former South African President Nelson Mandela's daughter Makaziwe Mandela listens to proceedings during a court case concerning the removal of the remains of three of the ailing anti-apartheid hero's children, in the High Court of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape of South Africa July 2, 2013. Sixteen members of the Mandela family have already won a court order forcing Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela - officially chief of the Mandela clan - to return the bodies that he dug up two years ago from the village of Qunu, where Nelson Mandela grew up. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Philippine President Benigno Aquino looks up at TV screen during a distribution ceremony of new Glock 17 Generation 4 pistols to Philippine National Police (PNP) officers at the police headquarters in Manila July 2, 2013. Aquino attended the ceremony in which 22,603 pistols were distributed to PNP officers as part of the government's effort to arm each police officer in the country with a handgun in order to strengthen the police force, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A visitor uses a magnifying glass to look at a handmade wood carving in the shape of a Chinese ancient pavilion at a culture industry exhibition in Taiyuan, Shanxi province July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo
Jockey Giovanni Atzeni of the Oca (Goose) parish celebrates after winning the Palio race in Siena July 2, 2013. Every year on July 2 and August 16, almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Residents stay outside their houses after a strong earthquake hit, in Bener Meriah district in Central Aceh July 2, 2013. Five people were killed and about 140 injured after the earthquake, measuring 6.2 magnitude, struck Aceh province, according to head of National Disaster Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a sign that reads, "Leave" as he sleeps on a chair during a sit-in protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. Mursi rebuffed an army ultimatum to force a resolution to Egypt's political crisis, saying on Tuesday that he had not been consulted and would pursue his own plans for national reconciliation. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The burnt out cab of a New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Engine Company 21 fire truck is seen inside the 911 Memorial Museum, which is under construction, at the World Trade Center site in New York, July 2, 2013. The fire truck will be part of the permanent display at the museum which is scheduled to be opened to the public in the Spring of 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Barack Obama heads a soccer ball at Ubungo Power Plant in Dar es Salaam July 2, 2013. The ball called a "soccket ball" has internal electronics that allows it to generate and store electricity that can power small devices. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) walks into a hall to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A villager collects dead fish from the waters of the Hurtado dam in Acatlan de Juarez July 1, 2013. Over 500 tonnes of dead fish are being collected by villagers after a spill from a cattle feed factory contaminated the waters, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium celebrates after defeating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in their women's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Activists from the Jammu and Kashmir liberation front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans as they hold torches during a protest in Srinagar July 2, 2013. Dozens of JKLF activists on Tuesday held a demonstration to protest against the killing of two Kashmiri youths, who the activists said were killed by Indian army on Sunday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Colton Moore of the U.S. rides a snowmobile as he performs during the Adrenaline FMX Rush moto freestyle show in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 2, 2013. Russian and foreign professional riders showed their skills in stunt riding and freestyle jumping on sport bikes, a quad bike and a snowmobile. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An aerial view of a strip of fire retardant near Yarnell, Arizona separating the burned area from the green area is seen on July 1, 2013. An elite squad of 19 Arizona firemen was killed in the worst U.S. wildland firefighting tragedy in 80 years apparently outflanked and engulfed by wind-whipped flames in seconds, before some could scramble into cocoon-like personal shelters. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sabine Lisicki of Germany celebrates after defeating Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in their women's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
