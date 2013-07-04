Editor's Choice
Protesters, who are against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, react in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 3, 2013. The head of Egypt's armed forces General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a declaration on Wednesday suspending the constitution and appointing the head of the constitutional court as interim head of state, effectively declared the removal of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Bolivian President Evo Morales addresses a news conference at the Vienna International Airport in Schwechat July 3, 2013. Morales said on Wednesday he was awaiting Spanish permission to fly home through its airspace after he refused Madrid's request to inspect his plane following its diversion to Vienna. France and Portugal abruptly cancelled air permits for Morales' plane en route from Moscow on Tuesday, apparently due to fears fugitive ex-U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden could be on board. Bolivian and Austrian officials denied this. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Lehlohonolo Nkosi, 7, carries a poster of former South African President Nelson Mandela as she walks with her mother, Flora as they leave the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where Mandela is being treated, in Pretoria July 3, 2013. Ailing anti-apartheid leader Mandela remained in hospital on Monday in a "critical but stable" condition, the government said. Mandela has been in the Pretoria hospital for more than three weeks receiving treatment for a recurring lung infection, his fourth hospitalisation in six months. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
FDJ.FR team rider Nacer Bouhanni of France receives medical treatment after he fell in the last kilometer of the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
FDJ.FR team rider Nacer Bouhanni of France receives medical treatment after he fell in the last kilometer of the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Florida Department of Law Enforcement analyst, Amy Siewert answers questions on the witness stand while holding the gun used by George Zimmerman in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin during Zimmerman's second degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court, in Sanford, Florida, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacob Langston/Pool
A woman prays before a prayer vigil ceremony for the 19 firefighters killed in the Yarnell Hill fire in Prescott, Arizona July 2, 2013. The 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite firefighting team, who died battling a wildfire outside the town of Yarnell on Sunday,turned an otherwise rather ordinary wildfire, one of dozens burning across the western United States, into the most deadly U.S. wildlands blaze in 80 years and left Prescott, the home base of the Hotshots crew, reeling. At least 1,800 people packed a memorial service on the outskirts of town on Monday. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Spectators on Centre Court watch the men's quarter-final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spectators on Centre Court watch the men's quarter-final tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), meets with an Ood during her visit to the set of the BBC One drama series Doctor Who, at Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/pool
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), meets with an Ood during her visit to the set of the BBC One drama series Doctor Who, at Roath Lock Studios in Cardiff July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/pool
A protester blows bubbles during a demonstration in front of the parliament building in central Sofia July 3, 2013. Thousands of mainly younger, well-educated Bulgarians have been rallying in Sofia and other cities since June 14 to demand the resignation of the three-week-old Socialist-led cabinet over its bungled bid to impose a media mogul as head of national security without any debate. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Lauren Wagner (L) of Baltimore, Maryland shoots her water gun as she helps lead a group of about twenty demonstrators with toy guns as they march in a 'Toy Gun March' demonstration, organized by a Libertarian website to highlight Second Amendment gun rights, from Arlington Cemetery into Washington, July 3, 2013. A different group has called off a proposed march with actual loaded firearms on the U.S. capital they had scheduled on the Independence Day holiday on Thursday. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi hold pictures of him as they react after the Egyptian army's statement was read out on state TV, at the Raba El-Adwyia mosque square in Cairo July 3, 2013. Egypt's armed forces overthrew elected Islamist President Mursi on Wednesday and announced a political transition with the support of a wide range of political, religious and youth leaders. A statement published in Mursi's name on his official Facebook page after head of Egypt's armed forces General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's speech said the measures announced amounted to "a full military coup" and were "totally rejected". REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of Mursi shows a spent shell after night clashes with anti-Mursi around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 3, 2013. At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday and 200 wounded when gunmen opened fire on supporters of President Mohamed Mursi who were rallying outside Cairo University, state television quoted a Health Ministry spokesman as saying. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Ecuador's Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino shows a picture of a hidden spy microphone uncovered at the office of Ana Alban, the Ecuadorean ambassador to the United Kingdom, during a news conference in Quito, July 3, 2013. Patino said the microphone was found inside the office of Alban, at the time of a visit to the embassy by Patino to meet with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on June 16. Assange lives and works in a different room within the embassy. The Foreign Office in London declined to comment immediately on the allegation and Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said he did not comment on security issues. Assange has been living inside the embassy for more than a year to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations by two women of sexual assault and rape, which he denies. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Belgium's Queen Paola (L) adjusts the tie of Belgium's King Albert II before a televised address to the nation July 3, 2013. Belgium's King Albert says he will abdicate in favour of his son Crown Prince Philippe on July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Lalmand/Pool
Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Residents walk on a collapsed mosque in Blang Mancung village after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Aceh province July 3, 2013. Twenty seven people were killed and more than 200 were injured after the earthquake struck Aceh province on Tuesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A German tourist bathes in the Aegean sea in Arcadia prefecture on the east coast of Paloponnese south of Athens July 3, 2013. Andreas Andreadis, head of Greece's main tourism body SETE, said tourism revenues are seen rising by up to 10 percent this year to 11 billion euros on the back of an expected record 17 million visitors. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating David Ferrer of Spain in their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating David Ferrer of Spain in their men's quarter-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The pack of riders cycles past Sisters of the Cosolation congregation during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles past Sisters of the Cosolation congregation during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer look on during an announcement of the construction of the first 50 port terminals for private use (TUP), at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Aaron Hill has to hold the ball without a throw as New York Mets runner Juan Lagares (12) is out breaking up a double-play during the seventh inning of their MLB National League game at CitiField in New York, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A Belarussian guard of honour stands as he takes part in a military parade during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk July 3, 2013. Photo taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Belarussian guard of honour stands as he takes part in a military parade during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk July 3, 2013. Photo taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
