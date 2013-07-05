Editor's Choice
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio in this July 3, 2013 handout photo provided by Toledo Fire and Rescue. Toledo firefighters later rescued Knox without major injuries. Fire officials...more
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio in this July 3, 2013 handout photo provided by Toledo Fire and Rescue. Toledo firefighters later rescued Knox without major injuries. Fire officials told a local TV station that a water main break caused the large hole. REUTERS/Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld/Toledo Fire and Rescue/Handout via Reuters
Teona Meladze, 21, holds her three-month-old baby Misha in front of an abandoned bus which is used as shelter by her family in Tbilisi, July 4, 2013. About 435,000 people in Georgia receive targeted social assistance as they live below the poverty...more
Teona Meladze, 21, holds her three-month-old baby Misha in front of an abandoned bus which is used as shelter by her family in Tbilisi, July 4, 2013. About 435,000 people in Georgia receive targeted social assistance as they live below the poverty line, according an official statistics. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. The leader of the Muslim Brotherhood was arrested by Egyptian security forces on Thursday in a crackdown against the Islamist...more
A man is silhouetted against the sunset as Egyptian military jets fly in formation over Tahrir square in Cairo July 4, 2013. The leader of the Muslim Brotherhood was arrested by Egyptian security forces on Thursday in a crackdown against the Islamist movement after the army ousted the country's first democratically elected president Mohamed Mursi. Adli Mansour, head of Egypt's constitution court, was sworn in as the interim head of state on Friday. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. Peruvian police fired tear gas at hundreds of students and civil servants in Lima on Thursday as they marched towards Congress to protest reforms that...more
Students clash with riot police during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. Peruvian police fired tear gas at hundreds of students and civil servants in Lima on Thursday as they marched towards Congress to protest reforms that would impose tougher standards on universities and bureaucrats. Protesters lashed out at President Ollanta Humala for proposing the laws, which he says would improve the quality of sluggish government services and a lagging higher-education system. Critics say they would force thousands from their jobs and compromise the autonomy of Peru's universities. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Army soldiers ask a female supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take her protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4,...more
Army soldiers ask a female supporter of overthrown President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood to take her protest to the sidewalk as they stand guard around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo July 4, 2013. The leader of the Muslim Brotherhood was arrested by Egyptian security forces on Thursday in a crackdown against the Islamist movement after the army ousted the country's first democratically elected president Mursi. At least 16 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in street clashes across Egypt since Mursi's overthrow. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A burned home is seen in an unidentified neighborhood west of Highway 89 in Yarnell, Arizona July 3, 2013. Firefighters on Wednesday tightened their grip on a blaze in Arizona that killed 19 of their comrades days earlier in the deadliest U.S....more
A burned home is seen in an unidentified neighborhood west of Highway 89 in Yarnell, Arizona July 3, 2013. Firefighters on Wednesday tightened their grip on a blaze in Arizona that killed 19 of their comrades days earlier in the deadliest U.S. wildfire tragedy in 80 years, and officials said they feared more bodies may be found during mop-up operations. REUTERS/Todd Tamcsin
A man competes, as a police helicopter circles above, at the Muscle Beach Independence Day bodybuilding contest on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man competes, as a police helicopter circles above, at the Muscle Beach Independence Day bodybuilding contest on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chinese singer and actor Li Yugang presents a creation by Chinese designer Laurence Xu as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Chinese singer and actor Li Yugang presents a creation by Chinese designer Laurence Xu as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla July 4, 2013. The 5,450-metre (17,900 ft) Popocatepetl volcano has been kept on yellow phase two alert, the second-highest warning on the center's...more
Smoke rises from the Popocatepetl as it spews incandescent volcanic material on the outskirts of Puebla July 4, 2013. The 5,450-metre (17,900 ft) Popocatepetl volcano has been kept on yellow phase two alert, the second-highest warning on the center's seven-step scale, according to local media. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Marion Bartoli of France celebrates after defeating Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in their women's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Marion Bartoli of France celebrates after defeating Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in their women's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Members of Ukrainian Guy Fawkes movement, dressed in police costume, protest over the rape last week of 29-year-old Iryna Krashkova in southern Ukraine, in front of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kiev July 4, 2013. Several hundred...more
Members of Ukrainian Guy Fawkes movement, dressed in police costume, protest over the rape last week of 29-year-old Iryna Krashkova in southern Ukraine, in front of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kiev July 4, 2013. Several hundred people took to the streets in Vradiyevka, 400 km (250 miles) south of the capital Kiev, after reports circulated of the attack on Krashkova, a shop assistant who said she was beaten and raped by two policemen after being grabbed on a street and forced into a taxi. Ukraine's president ordered a top-level inquiry on Tuesday after a night of violence in a small southern town in which people angered by the rape of Krashkova in which they said police were involved attacked a police headquarters with petrol bombs. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman holds her child as they lie on the floor, underneath dresses for sale at a market outside one of the industrial zones where factories are based in a suburb of Phnom Penh June 26, 2013. Most garment workers who arrive from the provinces to...more
A woman holds her child as they lie on the floor, underneath dresses for sale at a market outside one of the industrial zones where factories are based in a suburb of Phnom Penh June 26, 2013. Most garment workers who arrive from the provinces to work at factories in Cambodia's capital live in tiny apartments packed into crowded buildings. Four or even more people can share a room, costing around $35 per month, usually three by three meters with one light and one electric fan. The garment industry has become by far Cambodia's biggest export earner, with shipments up 10 percent in 2012 to $4.44 billion. As investment in the country's textile industry is surging, so is labour unrest, putting pressure on suppliers to the world's big garment brands to raise wages and improve sometimes grim conditions in one of the last bastions of low-cost factories. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A midwife holds a newborn baby at the general hospital in Man, western Ivory Coast, July 4, 2013. The European Commission Humanitarian Aid Department (ECHO) and UNICEF will supply the Ivorian government with essential medicines and management tools...more
A midwife holds a newborn baby at the general hospital in Man, western Ivory Coast, July 4, 2013. The European Commission Humanitarian Aid Department (ECHO) and UNICEF will supply the Ivorian government with essential medicines and management tools worth 6.5 million euro ($8.4 million) to support the country's efforts to reduce maternal mortality and under-five child mortality, according to an UNICEF media release on Thursday. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A policeman stands guard at the parliament building amidst balloons released by protesters as part of a campaign called "throw a balloon instead of a stone", during a demonstration in central Sofia July 4, 2013. Thousands of mainly younger,...more
A policeman stands guard at the parliament building amidst balloons released by protesters as part of a campaign called "throw a balloon instead of a stone", during a demonstration in central Sofia July 4, 2013. Thousands of mainly younger, well-educated Bulgarians have been rallying in Sofia and other cities since June 14 to demand the resignation of the three-week-old Socialist-led cabinet over its bungled bid to impose a media mogul as head of national security without any debate. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A view shows a fly-past over protesters against ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Tahrir Square in Cairo July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
People lift weights as they train at the Kachalka outdoor gym on the banks of river Dniper in Kiev June 25, 2013. The impromptu gym, established in the 1970s and now containing around 200 makeshift training machines mostly made from scrap metal, has...more
People lift weights as they train at the Kachalka outdoor gym on the banks of river Dniper in Kiev June 25, 2013. The impromptu gym, established in the 1970s and now containing around 200 makeshift training machines mostly made from scrap metal, has enjoyed popularity with inhabitants of the Ukrainian capital for more than 40 years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Adli Mansour, Egypt's chief justice and head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, attends his swearing in ceremony as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013, a day after the army ousted Mohamed Mursi as head of state. REUTERS/Amr...more
Adli Mansour, Egypt's chief justice and head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, attends his swearing in ceremony as the nation's interim president in Cairo July 4, 2013, a day after the army ousted Mohamed Mursi as head of state. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Employees work on pylons in Anji county, Zhejiang province, July 3, 2013. China's economy is expected to grow 7.6 percent in the second half of 2013, but risks of bad local government loans, slowing growth of central government revenue, diminished...more
Employees work on pylons in Anji county, Zhejiang province, July 3, 2013. China's economy is expected to grow 7.6 percent in the second half of 2013, but risks of bad local government loans, slowing growth of central government revenue, diminished export competitiveness and industrial capacity are growing, the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Lang Lang
An employee works inside a silk factory in Neijiang, Sichuan province, July 3, 2013. China's economy is expected to grow 7.6 percent in the second half of 2013. . REUTERS/China Daily
An employee works inside a silk factory in Neijiang, Sichuan province, July 3, 2013. China's economy is expected to grow 7.6 percent in the second half of 2013. . REUTERS/China Daily
A man rides an escalator near Shanghai Tower (R, under construction), Jin Mao Tower (C) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (L) at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai July 4, 2013. China's economy is expected to grow 7.6 percent in the...more
A man rides an escalator near Shanghai Tower (R, under construction), Jin Mao Tower (C) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (L) at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai July 4, 2013. China's economy is expected to grow 7.6 percent in the second half of 2013, but risks of bad local government loans, slowing growth of central government revenue, diminished export competitiveness and industrial capacity are growing, the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bob Bryan of the U.S. (FRONT) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Rohan Bopanna of India and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France in their men's doubles semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4,...more
Bob Bryan of the U.S. (FRONT) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Rohan Bopanna of India and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France in their men's doubles semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A trunk ornament holding a U.S. flag is pictured during an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A trunk ornament holding a U.S. flag is pictured during an Independence Day parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
School boys push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. Monsoon rains were 4 percent above average in the week that ended on July 3, data from the weather office showed on...more
School boys push their bicycles through a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. Monsoon rains were 4 percent above average in the week that ended on July 3, data from the weather office showed on Thursday, reflecting slowdown in the torrential rains early in the season that caused fatal floods in northern India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers welcome British Airways' new Airbus A380 as it taxis to a hanger after landing at Heathrow airport in London July 4, 2013. British Airways received its first Airbus A380 jet at Heathrow airport on Thursday, marking the start of modernising...more
Workers welcome British Airways' new Airbus A380 as it taxis to a hanger after landing at Heathrow airport in London July 4, 2013. British Airways received its first Airbus A380 jet at Heathrow airport on Thursday, marking the start of modernising its aging fleet with new, more fuel-efficient planes able to better compete with fast-growing rivals. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
