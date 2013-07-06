Editor's Choice
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured man during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Protesters who support former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured man during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A protester, who supports former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, chants slogans during a rally near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester, who supports former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, chants slogans during a rally near Cairo University after Friday prayers in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating Jerzy Janowicz of Poland in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after defeating Jerzy Janowicz of Poland in their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, holds a candle during a prayer service for the ailing Mandela at a church in Johannesburg July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African President Nelson Mandela, holds a candle during a prayer service for the ailing Mandela at a church in Johannesburg July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People take cover from tear gas thrown by the police during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
People take cover from tear gas thrown by the police during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas throws down a calf in the tie-down roping event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Tuf Cooper of Decatur, Texas throws down a calf in the tie-down roping event during the 101st Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol
London artist Kaya Mar poses with his painting of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
London artist Kaya Mar poses with his painting of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in front of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives for a national assembly in Caracas to attend an Independence day ceremony in this July 5, 2013 handout from Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro greets supporters as he arrives for a national assembly in Caracas to attend an Independence day ceremony in this July 5, 2013 handout from Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters
BC Lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor dives for a pass from quarterback Travis Lulay as Toronto Argonauts safety Matt Black (L) moves in during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy...more
BC Lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor dives for a pass from quarterback Travis Lulay as Toronto Argonauts safety Matt Black (L) moves in during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The red glare of Independence Day fireworks light the water around boaters in the Potomac River, in Washington July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The red glare of Independence Day fireworks light the water around boaters in the Potomac River, in Washington July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Toronto Blue Jays' Macier Izturis (L) slides safely into second as Minnesota Twins Brain Dozier reaches for a ground ball hit weakly by Blue Jays' J.P Arencibia in the second inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto July 5, 2013....more
Toronto Blue Jays' Macier Izturis (L) slides safely into second as Minnesota Twins Brain Dozier reaches for a ground ball hit weakly by Blue Jays' J.P Arencibia in the second inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Three North Korean men give three cheers after they crossed over the border as North Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Unification...more
Three North Korean men give three cheers after they crossed over the border as North Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, north of Seoul July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Unification Ministry/Handout
The pack of riders cycles through the countryside during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles through the countryside during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A reveller sleeps in a plant pot as people walk by in Times Square following Independence Day fireworks in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A reveller sleeps in a plant pot as people walk by in Times Square following Independence Day fireworks in New York, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A fisherman pushes aside the algae floating on the surface of a sea cucumber farm to make air, near the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 4, 2013. Picture taken July 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A fisherman pushes aside the algae floating on the surface of a sea cucumber farm to make air, near the coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, July 4, 2013. Picture taken July 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Catholics from Belarus and neighbouring countries carry candles during the annual Icon of the Mother of God procession in the Belarussian village of Budslav, some 150 km (93 miles) north of Minsk, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Catholics from Belarus and neighbouring countries carry candles during the annual Icon of the Mother of God procession in the Belarussian village of Budslav, some 150 km (93 miles) north of Minsk, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Animal rights protesters stand inside cardboard coffins during a demonstration calling for the abolition of bull runs and bullfights, a day before the start of the famous running of the bulls San Fermin festival, in Pamplona July 5, 2013....more
Animal rights protesters stand inside cardboard coffins during a demonstration calling for the abolition of bull runs and bullfights, a day before the start of the famous running of the bulls San Fermin festival, in Pamplona July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People take part in a water fight on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People take part in a water fight on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Federal (Union) cannon battery is engulfed in their own smoke on the battlefield during "The Wheatfield" re-enactment activities, which was held to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5,...more
A Federal (Union) cannon battery is engulfed in their own smoke on the battlefield during "The Wheatfield" re-enactment activities, which was held to recognize the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Civil War battle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A United Nations peacekeeper speaks to a man during a protest against sending peacekeepers from Senegal to the northern rebel-held town of Kidal before sending Malian soldiers there, in Gao July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm
A United Nations peacekeeper speaks to a man during a protest against sending peacekeepers from Senegal to the northern rebel-held town of Kidal before sending Malian soldiers there, in Gao July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm
BC Lions guard Patrick Kabongo kneels on the field after the team's pre-game workout, prior to their CFL football game against the Toronto Argonauts, in Vancouver, British Columbia July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
BC Lions guard Patrick Kabongo kneels on the field after the team's pre-game workout, prior to their CFL football game against the Toronto Argonauts, in Vancouver, British Columbia July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Protesters who support deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather around an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters who support deposed Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi gather around an injured fellow protester during clashes outside the Republican Guard building in Cairo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lies on the ground after falling during his men's semi-final tennis match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lies on the ground after falling during his men's semi-final tennis match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
A riot police officer protects himself from tear gas during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A riot police officer protects himself from tear gas during a demonstration against the government in Lima July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.